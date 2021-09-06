Streaming issues? Report here
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT

6 September 2021 12:39 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
City of Cape Town
ANC in the Western Cape
2021 Local Government Election

Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.
  • If the IEC does not agree to an extension of candidate registration, the ANC will have no proportional representation candidates in six Western Cape Muncipalities - City of Cape Town, Drakenstein, George, Knysna, Kannaland, and Prince Albert
Cape Town in South Africa is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The 2021 local government elections will go ahead between 27 October and 1 November, the ConCourt ruled on Friday.

African National Congress (ANC) candidates not registered in 93 wards within the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) deadline. What will be the impact on the political landscape should the IEC not agree to an extension of the ward candidate registration date.

RELATED: Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

In particular, what will the impact be on the ANC in the Western Cape?

As it stands, the ANC failed to properly register candidates and registered no Proportional Representation (PR) candidates in this entire province.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

It appears highly likely should this continue, that come election time, the ANC may no longer even be an official opposition party in the City of Cape Town, suggests Lester.

Should the IEC decide not to reopen candidate registration, how much trouble will the Western Cape ANC be in?

If it were to go this way that the IEC does not reopen the candidates' process, then there are six municipalities in the Western Cape where the ANC did not register any proportional candidates at all.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

The six municipalities are as follows:

The City of Cape Town, the largest municipality in the Western Cape; Drakenstein Municipality, the second-largest in the province based in the Paarl/Wellington area; George, the third-largest municipality; a medium-size municipality which is Knysna; and finally two of the smallest municipalities in the province namely Kannaland Municipality based in Ladismith area, and the Municipality of Prince Albert.

That means that the ANC's name would not be on the proportional ballot.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

He says that would leave the ANC voter with one of three choices.

They can either not fill out the ballot, they could spoil the ballot, or they could vote for another party.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

263 parties are registered for the 2021 local government elections.

The ANC could cut a deal with a small party to act as a proxy for it within council, he suggests.

That might mean that the ANC, in practical politics, may make a deal with a really small party...so that in the end those councillors elected...side with the ANC candidates, and proportionally the ANC is indirectly represented.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

Joubert says the ANC in the Western Cape is already a marginal party and has not had a democratic provincial party election for leadership since 2015.

What would be the impact on the ANC in the City of Cape Town should the party not put up any Proportional Candidates?

You have to look at how the seats in the Council are calculated in the end.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

Here is how it works, explain Joubert. The ballot at a ward level, that is the number of votes a candidate receives, is added to the proportional number of votes the ANC receives.

This goes for every vote that is cast, so in the end, the great pool of votes is the number of ward votes and the number of proportional votes...and you come up with a percentage.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

When the final analysis is done, the number of seats that you get will reflect your percentage of that total.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

So, if a party does not put up a proportional candidate at all, it means the party forfeits roughly half its votes.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

For example, in the last election the ANC received 29% of the vote in Cape Town, he explains. Now, if it does not take part proportionally that halves to 14.5%.

That is the difference and that is a massive difference.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

Why did the ANC not register candidates?

We don't know. The ANC is not telling us. They are not exactly being truthful and open about their problems.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

Joubert says a supposition could be the following: One relates to the current strike of Western Cape ANC staff for incorrect salaries paid.

Another reason, he suggests, could relate to the heavy contestation within the party and the history of ANC party-list candidates being allegedly assassinated in a number of areas.

The second is that the ANC, generally, in its contestation for nominations is, and I choose my words carefully, a bloody disgrace. It is indeed a bloody and murderous issue to be nominated for the ANC into a candidate's position..

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

He says what seems to have transpired, is the ANC decentralised its process, leaving it to members at branch and ward levels to be the gatekeepers for the process.

It seems people in many instances simply could not handle that and...if a particular preferred candidate did not get it they then held up the process. That would be my informed and educated guess but..the ANC has not lifted the veil.

Jan-Jan Joubert, Political Journalist and Writer

ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala says ANC staff across the country has been faced with serious challenges.

They are not even in a position to buy groceries for their families, to pay rent where they are staying, to pay installments for their cars, medical aids, and more. Fort the past two months we have not been receiving salaries as we are supposed to.

Mvusi Mdala, Spokesperson - ANC staff representative committee

Mdala says despite this they see themselves as ANC members first and foremost and would therefore be willing to work on the ANC election campaign in the build-up to elections.

We are more than willing to work.

Mvusi Mdala, Spokesperson - ANC staff representative committee



