Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season





Transport authorities in the City of Cape Town say they are making progress with finalising a city-wide parking management contract

Parking marshalls could return to the streets of Cape Town by the end of November 2021, if all goes as planned

© dpreezg/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town plans to implement paid on-street parking across various areas in Cape Town by the end of November.

Officials are finalising a contract for the management of on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands, and Bellville.

After several delays, a new contractor for the city-wide parking tender could be appointed by the end of September 2021 and start operating by end-November.

RELATED: Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners

The City's new mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, says officials are working on getting this matter concluded as a matter of urgency.

The municipality has been criticised for its handling of parking management in the city centre, as motorists hog bays for several hours without having to pay.

Business owners and residents in the city bowl have previously complained about the negative impact of free parking in the CBD.

RELATED: Paid parking still suspended, but you will be fined for hogging CBD parking bays

If all goes as planned, the new contractor should be appointed by the end of September 2021. Given the complexities associated with the management of parking bays the contractor will need time to procure the equipment, and appoint and train personnel. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town