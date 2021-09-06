'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'





- The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.

- Advocate suggests the National Commissioner of Correctional Services acted outside of his powers in making the decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

Questions are being raised around the legitimacy of former President Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical grounds.

Zuma has been granted medical parole by the Department of Correctional Services.

He was serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt after refusing to answer questions at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Correctional Services says Zuma's eligibility for medical parole was supported by medical reports, but Advocate Modidima Manya says the decision itself to release Zuma may not stand up to scrutiny.

According to a statement issued by the Correctional Services department, it was the National Commissioner of Correctional Services and former spy boss Arthur Fraser who took the decision to grant Zuma's parole.

But Manya says, the law does not give him those powers.

He may have exceeded his power because the Act only authorises him to consider those prisoners who are serving less than 12 months. Advocate Modidima Manya

For that reason alone, there must be questions around why the commissioner decided to act outside his powers. Advocate Modidima Manya

FILE: Arthur Fraser. Picture: www.ssa.gov.za

Fraser, who has less than two weeks to go before his contract expires, has also been named at the Zondo Commission and served as a spy boss under Zuma during his presidency.

The public has every right to be suspicious. Advocate Modidima Manya

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen has said he would be submitting an application for the records of the parole board to establish the criteria used to determine Zuma’s eligibility for medical parole.

“It should also be noted this medical parole should be granted to Zuma by his former spy boss Arthur Fraser and they’re deeply implicated in the corruption of state security and accused of running an illegal parallel structure where he now continues to do Jacob Zuma’s bidding.”