Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation

The IEC will announce a new election timetable at 3pm on Monday afternoon after it lost its ConCourt bid to have the polls postponed

It's niot yet confirmed whether the commission will reopen the process to register candidates for local elections after the ANC missed the deadline in 93 municipalities

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has posted several tweets suggesting that the IEC has been "captured" and will allow the ANC to register candidates

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has posted several tweets claiming that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will reopen candidate registrations for the local government elections.

The IEC is due to announce its amended timetable at 3pm on Monday after the Constitutional Court ruled that the elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year.

Zille has implied that the IEC will use the five-day delay granted by the ConCourt to allow the ANC to "fix its disastrous failure" following the party's inability to register its candidates for at least 93 out of 278 municipalities.

1) Well, well, well. Who would have thought? Exactly as predicted, the IEC has used the five-day delay granted by the ConCourt to re-proclaim the election, re-issue the timetable, and re-open the time for candidate registration so that the ANC can fix its disastrous failure. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 6, 2021

2) I have no doubt that this was the ANC's plan all along. Somehow, they had wind of this "re-opening" of the window as a result of a delayed election - and it is unfolding exactly to plan. This is why ANC withdrew its appeal to the electoral court. It had a fall-back position — Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 6, 2021

3) They did not need the ConCourt to grant a six month delay to do this. Just five days, and the IEC, a captured institution, used it to bail out the ANC. They did not do that for the NFP in 2016, nor for the IFP in 2011. Only for the ANC now. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the reopening of candidate nominations has not been confirmed at this stage.

Mahlakoana says Zille's speculation is not helpful during a sensitive time in the lead up to the municipal elections.

Why not wait until this process concludes and we can put the process concludes and we can put the questions that we have to the IEC and she can [do the same] through the DA representatives? Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

It is problematic that she [Zille] insists on questioning the integrity of the IEC at such a precious time. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News