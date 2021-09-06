How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade





85% of the world’s opium poppy plants are grown in Afghanistan. The country derives between 7% and 11% of its GDP from growing the plants

Land under poppy cultivation has grown by 37% in 2020. Three million people rely on it for a livelihood

About 2.5 million people in Afghanistan use the drug

© lukaspuchrik/123rf.com

The opium trade has thrived in Afghanistan for over three decades.

It has been investigated as a primary source of Taliban revenues and it is therefore widely considered to dramatically influence the strategic goals of the former insurgency.

An official and authoritative Taliban rule of Afghanistan will undoubtedly impact the opium trade.

John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand, a Reader in Conflict and Development Studies in the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.

Goodhand spoke about his research of the potential effect that Taliban rule may have on the global heroin trade (scroll up to listen).

About 85% of global supply comes out of Afghanistan. A virtual monopoly… in a range of 7% to 11% of GDP, but that’s probably an underestimate… Dr Jonathan Goodhand, Department of Development Studies - SOAS University of London

The US has spent the last 20 years and £9 billion … and they have singularly failed to address the drug problem… The underlying drivers of the drug economy are too deep and structurally embedded… It’s very likely that the drug economy will continue to thrive… Dr Jonathan Goodhand, Department of Development Studies - SOAS University of London

It [land turned into new poppy cultivation] grew by 37% [in 2020]. Prices went down… It’s still absolutely central to the Afghan political economy… 3 million people rely on it for a livelihood… It’s likely to grow, given the current circumstances. Dr Jonathan Goodhand, Department of Development Studies - SOAS University of London

Globally, there’s already an oversupply of opiates… Presumably, prices will fall, and purity will increase… Dr Jonathan Goodhand, Department of Development Studies - SOAS University of London