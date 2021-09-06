Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'





Formula E will be a feature on the African motor racing calendar for at least the next five years

If Covid-19 precludes the race from having an audience, it will be postponed

Image: © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the exciting, all-electric Formula E racing series.

It joins a host of other iconic world cities in presenting the ABB FIA Formula World Championship on 26 February 2022.

The city council pass the budget to support the event last month.

The streets surrounding the Cape Town Stadium has to be widened in certain sections to make it suitable for racing.

Some intersections have to be levelled and pitstop areas must be built.

John Maytham discussed the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairperson of E-Movement, the company that was formed as the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter, and CEO of the Laureus Group (scroll up to listen).

We’re talking about a five-year contract… It’s not a one-year showcase… We have every intention of making this a major feature… on the national and African calendar… It is about much more than a single day of motor racing… Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement

The City has supported our bid… but so has the Minister of Sport… and numerous others… Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement

Formula 1 is completely unrealistic in the context of South Africa… We can’t afford it… It’s totally unrealistic!... I question the economics… Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement