Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
View all Local
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral t... 6 September 2021 4:48 PM
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement. 6 September 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Business

Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'

6 September 2021 4:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Formula E
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Formula E in Cape Town
ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
E-Movement
Iain Banner
Laureus Group

John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.

  • Formula E will be a feature on the African motor racing calendar for at least the next five years

  • If Covid-19 precludes the race from having an audience, it will be postponed

Image: © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the exciting, all-electric Formula E racing series.

It joins a host of other iconic world cities in presenting the ABB FIA Formula World Championship on 26 February 2022.

The city council pass the budget to support the event last month.

The streets surrounding the Cape Town Stadium has to be widened in certain sections to make it suitable for racing.

Some intersections have to be levelled and pitstop areas must be built.

John Maytham discussed the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairperson of E-Movement, the company that was formed as the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter, and CEO of the Laureus Group (scroll up to listen).

We’re talking about a five-year contract… It’s not a one-year showcase… We have every intention of making this a major feature… on the national and African calendar… It is about much more than a single day of motor racing…

Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement

The City has supported our bid… but so has the Minister of Sport… and numerous others…

Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement

Formula 1 is completely unrealistic in the context of South Africa… We can’t afford it… It’s totally unrealistic!... I question the economics…

Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement

To the extent that it is not possible to race… there will be a postponement… We want an audience. Racing in a Covid bubble is not of interest…

Iain Banner, Executive Chairperson - E-Movement



6 September 2021 4:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Formula E
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Formula E in Cape Town
ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
E-Movement
Iain Banner
Laureus Group

More from Sport

SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules

3 September 2021 4:11 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn

2 September 2021 3:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated

28 August 2021 2:27 PM

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)!

24 August 2021 3:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much

20 August 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games

17 August 2021 3:05 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence

14 August 2021 7:08 PM

The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

13 August 2021 11:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'

6 September 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

6 September 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

6 September 2021 3:41 PM

John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

6 September 2021 12:09 PM

The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

6 September 2021 12:08 PM

What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé

3 September 2021 10:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

Business Politics

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Business

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

ANC's Ramaphosa wishes Zuma a speedy recovery after release on medical parole

6 September 2021 8:21 PM

Bafana Bafana down Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifier

6 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guinea junta stands by business commitments, vows 'union' government

6 September 2021 7:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA