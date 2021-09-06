IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended
- Political parties and independents contesting in the upcoming municipal elections will have to submit their candidate lists once again after the IEC confirmed that a new deadline will be set
- The Electoral Commission has revised its election timetable to comply with an order of the ConCourt
- The ConCourt has ruled that the elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year
- The DA says it will oppose the IEC's reopening of the candidate registration process
A new deadline for candidate nominations will be set by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the local government elections.
The IEC made the announcement on Monday afternoon during a media briefing on the revised electoral programme.
The IEC is working on a new timetable after the Constitutional Court dismissed its application to postpone the elections to next year.
The ConCourt ruled that the elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year.
The IEC says a voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.
Political parties and independent candidates will have to submit their candidate nominations after registration weekend when a new deadline has been set.
This effectively means that the ANC will have an opportunity to submit its nominations after it missed the previous registration deadline for candidates in 93 municipalities.
In preparing to comply with the @ConCourtSA order, the Commission has determined that a registration event is necessary ahead of #LGE2021. Therefore, a #Regweekend is scheduled for 18 & 19 Sept, 8-5. More info at https://t.co/SPWHyOWMld. #EveryVoiceTogether #VoteSafe pic.twitter.com/b8jNMZRjvM— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 6, 2021
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
