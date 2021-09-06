IEC lets ANC off the hook





The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.

Opposition parties believe the IEC’s decision is meant the give the ANC a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

On Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November.

A voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor at the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).

The old timetable still stands… that’s the wording of the court order… Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg