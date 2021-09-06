Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
View all Local
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral t... 6 September 2021 4:48 PM
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement. 6 September 2021 2:17 PM
View all Politics
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Elections

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
2016 Municipal Elections
IEC
Politics
Independent Electoral Commission
The Money Show
University of Johannesburg
Bruce Whitfield
Mcebisi Ndletyana
2021 municipal elections
local elections
2021 local elections

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.

Opposition parties believe the IEC’s decision is meant the give the ANC a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

On Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November.

A voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor at the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).

The old timetable still stands… that’s the wording of the court order…

Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

Will the IEC’s decision to allow for the registration of candidates impede these equally important activities?

Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg



6 September 2021 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
2016 Municipal Elections
IEC
Politics
Independent Electoral Commission
The Money Show
University of Johannesburg
Bruce Whitfield
Mcebisi Ndletyana
2021 municipal elections
local elections
2021 local elections

More from Business

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'

6 September 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

6 September 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'

6 September 2021 4:03 PM

John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

6 September 2021 3:41 PM

John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

6 September 2021 12:09 PM

The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

6 September 2021 12:08 PM

What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'

3 September 2021 11:46 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé

3 September 2021 10:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

6 September 2021 3:41 PM

John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé

3 September 2021 10:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz

2 September 2021 2:44 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga

2 September 2021 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa

2 September 2021 11:28 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?

2 September 2021 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'

2 September 2021 9:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

1 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist

1 September 2021 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended

6 September 2021 4:48 PM

The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral timetable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation

6 September 2021 2:17 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'

6 September 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT

6 September 2021 12:39 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group

6 September 2021 11:52 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Miles Bhudu, the president of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work

6 September 2021 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'

6 September 2021 8:34 AM

Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the process undertaken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

6 September 2021 6:41 AM

Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole, Correctional Services Dept confirms

5 September 2021 5:05 PM

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season

6 September 2021 1:36 PM

The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commence by November 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'

6 September 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT

6 September 2021 12:39 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world

6 September 2021 11:23 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work

6 September 2021 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains

6 September 2021 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson

6 September 2021 9:29 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia

6 September 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

6 September 2021 6:41 AM

Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT

5 September 2021 4:29 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey

26 August 2021 10:28 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

4 August 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

21 July 2021 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday

18 May 2021 1:36 PM

"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'

29 April 2021 12:50 PM

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst

22 April 2021 12:59 PM

"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP

23 March 2021 12:59 PM

"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election

9 February 2021 1:27 PM

The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:17 AM

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

Business Politics

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Business

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

ANC's Ramaphosa wishes Zuma a speedy recovery after release on medical parole

6 September 2021 8:21 PM

Bafana Bafana down Ghana in 2022 World Cup qualifier

6 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guinea junta stands by business commitments, vows 'union' government

6 September 2021 7:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA