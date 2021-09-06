IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.
Opposition parties believe the IEC’s decision is meant the give the ANC a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November.
A voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor at the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).
The old timetable still stands… that’s the wording of the court order…Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
Will the IEC’s decision to allow for the registration of candidates impede these equally important activities?Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Business
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.Read More
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.Read More
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'
John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.Read More
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade
John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa.Read More
More from Opinion
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade
John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.Read More
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA".Read More
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price.Read More
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China?
Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations.Read More
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed'
Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
More from Politics
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended
The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral timetable.Read More
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement.Read More
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'
Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.Read More
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT
Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.Read More
Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Miles Bhudu, the president of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights.Read More
Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.Read More
DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'
Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the process undertaken.Read More
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.Read More
More from Local
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season
The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commence by November 2021.Read More
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'
Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.Read More
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT
Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.Read More
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world
Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.Read More
Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.Read More
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains
Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa.Read More
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson
Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'.Read More
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia
Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.Read More
Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'
Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.Read More
More from Elections
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).Read More
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'
The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst
"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More