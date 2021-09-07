DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill





DA MP Andrew Whitfield says delaying the DNA Amendment Bill is contributing to the failure of the criminal justice system

The bill compels convicted schedule 8 offenders to have their DNA samples added to a database before they are paroled

Nearly 100,000 violent offenders have been released in the last 5 years without DNA samples being taken to link them to any future crimes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed the Police Minister Bheki Cele for failing to bring the DNA Amendment Bill to Parliament.

The bill was drafted in 2016 specifically to compel the collection and logging of DNA samples of convicted criminals before they become eligible for parole.

DNA samples taken from convicted schedule 8 offenders would be added to the convicted offenders database to help combat violent crime.

Schedule 8 offences include murder, rape, and sexual offences against children.

DA MP Andrew Whitfieldwhich says the bill could have a huge impact on the prosecution of serious crime in the country, especially gender-based violence (GBV).

Whitfield, who's the shadow minister of police, says Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi have been dragging their feet on the bill because they have a "highly unconstitutional pipedream" of creating a national DNA population database instead.

Approximately 96,800 convicted schedule 8 offenders have been freed since 2016 without having their DNA samples added to the National Forensic DNA Database of Convicted Offenders.

This amendment bill which has been drafted and been with Cabinet since 2017 is now four years overdue. It has resulted in 96,800 convicted schedule 8 offenders not having their DNA submitted to the convicted offenders database. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

People have been out on parole... and have not had their DNA captured... and there would be no way to link any future crimes to their previous criminal record through DNA. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

The function of that DNA process rests with the SAPS.... we need to start asking whether SAPS in fact has the capacity to manage this DNA database and theissues of sampling and anaylising because clearly they are failing to provide that service. Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance