DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:12
Mpumalanga GP says no to unvaccinated patients
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Tafara Machiri - Specializing as a Physician, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga at Healthcare practitioner
Today at 09:22
Hippocratic Oath & the medical ethics governing treating unvaccinated people?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Kevin Behrens - Head at Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics and Prof of medical ethics at Wits University
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
HPCSA weighs in - Is it unethical not to treat unvaccinated people during a pandemic?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Mbodi - Head of Division- Professional Practice at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Today at 09:45
Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandra Venter - Spokesperson at Centre For Tissue Engineering
Sandra Venter - Recovery and Awareness Manager at Bone SA
Today at 10:30
Essential for Recovery Summit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 11:05
Oxfam income inequality report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyokazi Futshane, Project Officer at Oxfam SA
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leana Olivier cell
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
View all Local
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral t... 6 September 2021 4:48 PM
View all Politics
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Facebook 'sorry' after racist 'black men as primates' AI gaff Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 9:07 AM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill

7 September 2021 8:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
Bheki Cele
inmate
DNA samples
schedule 8 offender
DNA Amendment Bill

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill.
  • DA MP Andrew Whitfield says delaying the DNA Amendment Bill is contributing to the failure of the criminal justice system
  • The bill compels convicted schedule 8 offenders to have their DNA samples added to a database before they are paroled
  • Nearly 100,000 violent offenders have been released in the last 5 years without DNA samples being taken to link them to any future crimes
An aged inmate with a tattoo on his hand shares a holding cell with others the Leeuwkop Correctional Facility. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed the Police Minister Bheki Cele for failing to bring the DNA Amendment Bill to Parliament.

The bill was drafted in 2016 specifically to compel the collection and logging of DNA samples of convicted criminals before they become eligible for parole.

DNA samples taken from convicted schedule 8 offenders would be added to the convicted offenders database to help combat violent crime.

Schedule 8 offences include murder, rape, and sexual offences against children.

DA MP Andrew Whitfieldwhich says the bill could have a huge impact on the prosecution of serious crime in the country, especially gender-based violence (GBV).

Whitfield, who's the shadow minister of police, says Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi have been dragging their feet on the bill because they have a "highly unconstitutional pipedream" of creating a national DNA population database instead.

Approximately 96,800 convicted schedule 8 offenders have been freed since 2016 without having their DNA samples added to the National Forensic DNA Database of Convicted Offenders.

This amendment bill which has been drafted and been with Cabinet since 2017 is now four years overdue. It has resulted in 96,800 convicted schedule 8 offenders not having their DNA submitted to the convicted offenders database.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

People have been out on parole... and have not had their DNA captured... and there would be no way to link any future crimes to their previous criminal record through DNA.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

The function of that DNA process rests with the SAPS.... we need to start asking whether SAPS in fact has the capacity to manage this DNA database and theissues of sampling and anaylising because clearly they are failing to provide that service.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance

The [police] minister is playing politics with issues of violent crime and GBV, which in this country has become an epidemic.

Andrew Whitfield, Spokesperson on policing - Democratic Alliance



7 September 2021 8:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
Bheki Cele
inmate
DNA samples
schedule 8 offender
DNA Amendment Bill

More from Politics

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended

6 September 2021 4:48 PM

The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral timetable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation

6 September 2021 2:17 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'

6 September 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT

6 September 2021 12:39 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma medical parole done in accordance with the law, says prisoner rights group

6 September 2021 11:52 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Miles Bhudu, the president of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work

6 September 2021 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DCS on Zuma: 'Inmates must be treated the same irrespective of public profile'

6 September 2021 8:34 AM

Dept of Correctional Services national spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Refilwe Moloto about the process undertaken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elections on for 2021 'leaves ANC holes and opportunities for other parties'

6 September 2021 6:41 AM

Analyst Paul Berkowitz talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Friday ConCourt ruling and what this means for the political landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill

Politics

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Business

How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

Bonginkosi Khanyile’s bail ruling to be handed down on Tuesday

7 September 2021 8:26 AM

36% of SA youth unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccine - study

7 September 2021 7:54 AM

'We are broken': Orange Farm boy who fell into manhole yet to be found

7 September 2021 7:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA