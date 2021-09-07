Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Dung beetles shrink or die at elevated CO2 levels
Today at 15:40
Zuma Medical Parole
Today at 15:50
SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning
Today at 16:05
COVID Prevention Study: hands, face, space and AIR!
Today at 16:20
The potential benefit of a minimum alcohol price
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Verification for Travel
Today at 17:45
Winner of The ToastED Toastmasters Club
7 September 2021 9:40 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
IEC
Local government
Voter registration
Municipal elections
2021 local government elections
candidate nomination
candidate nomination lists

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral timetable.
  • Provincial IEC boss Michael Hendrickse says reopening candidate lists for the 2021 municipal elections is about the Constitutional right to stand for public office
  • The IEC announced that it would reopen candidate registration ahead of the local polls scheduled to take place between 27 October and 1 November
  • A voter registration weekend has been set for the weekend of the 18th and 19th of September
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

Western Cape electoral boss Michael Hendrickse says the decision to reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections was based on the Constitutional right to vote and stand for political office.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that it will set a new deadline for candidate nominations.

Political parties and independent candidates will have to submit their candidate lists sometime after the voter registration weekend taking place on 18 and 19 September nationwide.

RELATED: IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended

The commission has considered the issue of opening up the candidate nomination again because fundamentally you go back to what the Constitution says in terms of the right to vote, which includes the right to stand, to vote, and to be voted for.

Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC

You need to look at it from the extent of participation by a citizen and secondly, the interest of the voter.

Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC

The local government elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November this year. The official election date will be proclaimed on 20 September.

Hendrickse says IEC officials are gearing up for the voter registration weekend next week.

He's calling on all eligible citizens to register to vote. People can also submit an application for voter registration or update their registration information online here.

Even if you haven't made up your mind to vote yet, register.

Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC

We're hoping for a greater turnout [at voter registration weekend] now that the court has given clear guidelines in terms of when the elections should be held. We will ensure that we uphold our Covid-19 protocols.

Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape Electoral Officer - IEC



