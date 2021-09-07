Facebook 'sorry' after racist 'black men as primates' AI gaff
- Facebook has been forced to apologise after its AI technology labels black men 'primates'
- The hunt is on for six Palestinian militants who escape from a high-security Israeli prison
- Visitors to the Italian city of Venice could be fined up to €500 for sitting in undesignated spots
Facebook has said it's sorry for 'offensive recommendations' given to users who had been watching a newspaper video featuring black men.
The social media platform's artificial intelligence recommendation system has been accused of bias.
People who were watching videos of black men were asked if they wanted to continue watching videos about primates.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Facebook has said this is clearly an unacceptable error, there was an issue with the algorithm and they've launched an investigation.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
It's not the first time the issue of racial bias has been raised in connection with artificial intelligence.
In 2015, Google was forced to say sorry after its Photos app labelled pictures of black people as "gorillas".
In 2020 Facebook and Instagram admitted there were, as they put it, 'equity problems' - again, suggestions and parallels of links that look immediately completely wrong/racist.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
ALSO READ:100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes
I mean, somebody somewhere at the sharp end has input some information and that somebody is probably someone who shouldn't be working there!Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Click below to watch at YouTube video explaining how Facebook uses AI:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_128211194_tula-russia-17-06-2019-facebook-on-the-phone-display-.html?term=facebook%2Bangry&vti=o037kevjtxn36nemmh-1-32
