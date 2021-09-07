'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules
- Visitors to the Italian city of Venice will soon have to pre-book their trip and will be charged for entering the city
It's considered one of the most beautiful cities in the world and its pre-Covid pandemic visitor numbers used to average more than 35 million a year.
But now officials in Venice are preparing to track and charge every single visitor to the Italian city in a bid to make tourism there more sustainable.
Authorities are gearing up to require that tourists pre-book their visit on an app, they'll also be charged to enter the city, between 3 and 10 euros, depending on the time of the year.
They already have this bar on giant-sized cruise ships and now they're basically preparing to put in turnstiles to all routes into Venice.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
You'll have to pay, even if you're just visiting for the dayAdam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Plus, by putting in these turnstiles, they can also close them and limit the flow of people into Venice.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Venice on your post-pandemic travel bucket list?
