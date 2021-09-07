Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach'
- A Mpumalanga doctor says he won't treat patients who aren't vaccinated against Covid-19
- Dr. Tafara Machiri says he's suffering from compassion fatigue
- The HPCSA's Mpho Mbodi says the doctor is overlooking the best interest of the patients with this "unethical approach"
- Medical ethics prof Kevin Behrens says a punitive stance towards unvaccinated people is not the answer
Medical ethics professor Kevin Behrens says punishing unvaccinated people is not the solution to combating vaccine hesitancy.
A physician from Mpumalanga has caused a great deal of debate over his refusal to treat patients who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Dr. Tafara Machiri says it's predominately unvaccinated people who suffer from severe Covid-19.
Prof Behrens says refusal to treat unvaccinated patients will further erode trust in the healthcare profession.
He adds that it doesn't make sense to discriminate against unvaccinated patients because healthcare professionals should be vaccinated and should "treat everybody as though they are positive with Covi-19" as a safety precaution.
I worry that the motivation here isn't really to prevent people from becoming ill, or even the doctor protecting themselves and their staff. What I worry about is that it's almost a kind of coercive thing and possibly even punitive.Professor Kevin Behrens, Head at Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics - Wits University
Trust in the healthcare professions has dropped significantly and that's presenting all sorts of problems right now in terms of hesitancy. The last thing we need to do is for that trust in the occupation to drop even further because you have doctors basically saying 'I'm not going to treat you'.Professor Kevin Behrens, Head at Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics - Wits University
The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says it has not yet received any formal complaints about doctors turning away unvaccinated people.
HPSCA guidelines state that healthcare professionals cannot refuse or delay treatment because they believe that patients' actions have contributed to their condition.
According to the guidelines, doctors must ensure that their personal beliefs do not prejudice their patients' health care.
HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi says the best interest of the patient should be prioritised.
His intentions are good... but I think the way in which he's going about doing it touches on the morality of the medical practice.Mpho Mbodi, Head of Division - Professional Practice at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
It should be based on what the patient has or has not done, in that way the principle of the best interest of the patient is being overlooked which is paramount in the health service delivery.Mpho Mbodi, Head of Division - Professional Practice at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
