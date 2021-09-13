Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Sinovac kids vaccine trial
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sanette Aspinall
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association
Today at 10:05
BBC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Watch out for hidden costs in "Free" wills
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 10:30
Essential for Recovery Summit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Luthando Dyasop
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luthando Dyasop
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children? Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children. 13 September 2021 9:02 AM
"It's a write-off" - Explosion at Eskom's Kendal Power Station destroys unit Refilwe Moloto gets the latest on the Kendal Power Station explosion at the weekend from energy analyst Chris Yelland 13 September 2021 8:59 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021. 13 September 2021 8:23 AM
View all Local
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
View all Business
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
View all Sport
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results

13 September 2021 6:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Farming
Agriculture
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
MTN Africa
Vodacom Group
Livestock farmers
Arthur Goldstuck
internet of things
connectivity
cloud computing
advanced technology
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
agriculture technology
Mezzanine
smart farming

Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

Listen to the audio below:

South Africa is amongst the forerunners in the world, particularly in respect to agri-tech that utilises drones for crop mapping on farms… Despite this, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck says that the technology is not being embraced across the sector.

While there are very few case studies of success stories in South Africa – one of the world leaders in intelligent tools for agriculture is Cape Town-based, Aerobotics.

In the early years of the business, founders James Paterson and Benji Meltzer used drone technology and scanning equipment to monitor the Paterson family farm. Realising that their combined skills in aeronautics and machine learning could solve challenges in the agricultural sector, the two used artificial intelligence analysis software to process aerial imagery and equip farmers with actionable insights that would contribute to making the future of farming more fruitful.

Until about three or four years ago, you found that most of this technology being used across the African continent was being brought in from the United States and American countries were using Africa almost as a testbed for this technology.

Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and Chief Executive Officer — World Wide Worx

Now we have a situation where the technology and the innovation is being built locally... So, it is being geared towards very specific needs of the environment in which they operate as opposed to being imported and overlaid over this environment.

Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and Chief Executive Officer — World Wide Worx

Is tech ahead of the human ability to utilise it?

"There are now examples of start-ups that are gearing themselves towards the small farmer and it's very much a question of whether that farmer wants to be part of the solutions," says Goldstuck.

The reluctance of rural farmers to adopt agri-tech stems from poor connectivity within rural areas along with the obvious cost factor.

To address the issue, telecommunications giant, MTN introduced affordable connectivity solutions across more than 1000 rural sites in Africa that will enable livestock farmers to use smart collars to ensure that their wealth is safe and secure.

What rural farmers will soon realise is that the benefits of investing in smart farming outweigh the financial burden of having to pay security personnel to protect themselves against sophisticated livestock theft syndicates.

Vodacom subsidiary, Mezzanine's MyFarmWeb is also making a huge impact on the agriculture sector by using the Internet of Things (IoT) to enable farmers to capture agricultural data into a cloud-based web platform that then aggregates the data to help farmers make informed decisions in real-time.

If you look at those kinds of combinations and you realise that if mobile operators are playing in this space, it’s becoming almost a commoditised technology.

Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and Chief Executive Officer — World Wide Worx

The Internet of Things does not just involve collecting information from sensors that are being planted but also aggregating that data in the cloud through cloud computing services. It then analyses the data in the cloud, feeds it back down to the farmer or to the farm operations to make decisions based on the data being collected from these sensors, explains Goldstuck.

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.


This article first appeared on 702 : Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results




13 September 2021 6:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Farming
Agriculture
Telecommunications
Bruce Whitfield
MTN Africa
Vodacom Group
Livestock farmers
Arthur Goldstuck
internet of things
connectivity
cloud computing
advanced technology
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
agriculture technology
Mezzanine
smart farming

More from Absa Insights 2021

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

6 September 2021 12:09 PM

The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

6 September 2021 12:08 PM

What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA moves to lockdown level 2, Covid-19 vaccine passport on the way

Local

Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem

Politics

EWN Highlights

5,015 NC school girls fell pregnant between April 2020 & June 2021 - dept

13 September 2021 8:03 AM

DA wants govt to end all lockdown restrictions

13 September 2021 7:55 AM

Ex-health dept official Lebethe to continue testimony at Esidimeni Inquest

13 September 2021 7:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA