SA doc suffering from 'compassion-fatigue' refuses to treat unvaxxed patients
- Dr Machiri posted a sign outside his practice in Mpumulanga which read 'Doctor will NOT be seeing patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19'
- His position has divided social media users, some of whom support him
A physician from Mbombela says 'compassion fatigue' is behind his decision to refuse to treat patients who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Dr Tafara Machiri posted a sign outside his practice in Mpumulanga which read:
"Doctor will NOT be seeing patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
I will not be forcing anyone to take the vaccine but I am not going to allow people to continue to die from an illness that is preventable.
Your files will be transfered to a physician of your choice."
His decision has divided social media users, some of whom say they wholeheartedly support the doctor, while others have accused him of reneging on his professional duty and acting unethically.
"This is unethical. I wonder if he will also refuse to treat patients who got injured in car accidents while not wearing seatbelts or patients who got HIV through unprotected sex" said Twitter user @BraBobM
While @MelanieWebbSA voiced her support for Machiri, saying, " I support Dr Machiri too. Why should he put himself and staff at risk from Covidiots. I am following the same rules in my home."
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about his decision on Tuesday Dr Machiri says it wasn't an easy decision to make.
I'm supposed to treat everyone equally, where you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga
But [I've got] compassion fatigue, where you get predominately unvaccinated people coming in with severe CovidDr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga
[My decision] is not meant to be punitive, it's basically my own small contribution to my little society that I live amongst.Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga
I support Dr Machiri too. Why should he put himself and staff at risk from Covidiots. I am following the same rules in my home. https://t.co/Uef11UjPAH— Melanie Webb (@MelanieWebbSA) September 6, 2021
To be honest, I've never been able to get a really valid reason from anyone on why they have not vaccinated.Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga
RELATED: You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
RELATED: Anti-vaxxers shouldn't be given media platform - News24 ombud George Claassen
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
More from Local
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack
Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands.Read More
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.Read More
Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach'
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season
The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commence by November 2021.Read More
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'
Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.Read More
ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT
Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.Read More
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world
Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.Read More
Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.Read More