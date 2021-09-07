SA doc suffering from 'compassion-fatigue' refuses to treat unvaxxed patients





- Dr Machiri posted a sign outside his practice in Mpumulanga which read 'Doctor will NOT be seeing patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19'

- His position has divided social media users, some of whom support him

A physician from Mbombela says 'compassion fatigue' is behind his decision to refuse to treat patients who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Tafara Machiri posted a sign outside his practice in Mpumulanga which read:

"Doctor will NOT be seeing patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

I will not be forcing anyone to take the vaccine but I am not going to allow people to continue to die from an illness that is preventable.

Your files will be transfered to a physician of your choice."

His decision has divided social media users, some of whom say they wholeheartedly support the doctor, while others have accused him of reneging on his professional duty and acting unethically.

"This is unethical. I wonder if he will also refuse to treat patients who got injured in car accidents while not wearing seatbelts or patients who got HIV through unprotected sex" said Twitter user @BraBobM

While @MelanieWebbSA voiced her support for Machiri, saying, " I support Dr Machiri too. Why should he put himself and staff at risk from Covidiots. I am following the same rules in my home."

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about his decision on Tuesday Dr Machiri says it wasn't an easy decision to make.

I'm supposed to treat everyone equally, where you are vaccinated or unvaccinated. Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga

But [I've got] compassion fatigue, where you get predominately unvaccinated people coming in with severe Covid Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga

[My decision] is not meant to be punitive, it's basically my own small contribution to my little society that I live amongst. Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga

To be honest, I've never been able to get a really valid reason from anyone on why they have not vaccinated. Dr Tafara Machiri, Physician - Mbombela, Mpumalanga

