Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year





Bongani Baloyi is the outgoing mayor of the financially stable, well-run Midvaal municipality

He once famously ordered a spot-check of his entire staff for traffic fines – including the Municipal Manager, which was checked first. On that day, they collected R100 000 in outstanding fines from municipal staff

Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi addressing the crowd at the DA's election manifesto. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

When Bongani Baloyi (34) became Midvaal Municipality mayor in 2013, he was the youngest one in South Africa.

His leadership has been lauded, particularly the “consequence management” measures he put in place to ensure control and to reduce the risk of fraud.

Midvaal achieved six consecutive unqualified audits under Baloyi.

Midvaal is the best-performing municipality in Gauteng, according to several institutions including Ratings Afrika, PMR.africa, and the Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO).

Baloyi has been with the Democratic Alliance (DA) since 2005.

Refilwe Moloto asked Baloyi how he kept Midvaal so squeaky clean and functional (scroll up to listen).

… I inherited a financially stable municipality… a commitment to good governance, and ensuring we govern on behalf of our people, and not on behalf of my crony friends… Bongani Baloyi, Mayor - Midvaal

It is quite important to reflect on the party you’re voting for… Bongani Baloyi, Mayor - Midvaal