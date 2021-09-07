How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation





Recent StatsSA data reveals that close to 1000 businesses were liquidated in the first half of 2021. Total liquidations increased by 46% in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020.

This would have had a major impact on the unemployment rate in South Africa, adds Eyewitness News Editor in Chief Mahlatse Mahlase, standing in as presenter for Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.

Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration, who sheds light on how companies can avoid becoming a casualty in these liquidation stats.

Fourie believes it is possible, even in these challenging times, to find ways to cope better and succeed.

The challenges of running a successful business in the current economic environment and then reenergising employees suffering from Covid fatigue can really leave employers quite breathless. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

Our research with leaders shows that nearly all the businesses that we surveyed had to revise all business and operational strategies due to the pandemic. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

Fourie says that one-third of those surveyed experienced major disruption and retrenchments.

While the pandemic unified leaders and employees, and they really felt supported by their leadership, nearly 30% of our leaders that we surveyed, found that it was very difficult to lead their staff in these times. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

Sometimes businesses need a fresh pair of eyes and financial advice to find alternative solutions that will help them not only survive but to thrive in these challenging times. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

What are alternative solutions companies should consider? Find ways to reduce your companies balance sheet risk

Derisking your company's balance sheet means the company can remove some of the risk items off its balance sheet enabling it to free up assets and money that can then be redeployed elsewhere, explains Fourie.

One of the most cost-effective is to outsource liabilities, such as pension funds, to an insurer, she adds.

Derisking the balance sheet frees up money which can then be used for retaining and reenergising employees. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

Fourie says cleaning up the balance sheet is often a great first step in preparing to move the company to a more cost-efficient defined retirement fund such as an umbrella fund.

Partnering with a commercial umbrella fund like Momentum Corporate drives long-term cost savings for both the employer and the employee. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

This means more money is channeled towards the employee's retirement savings, in a country where saving for retirement is a major challenge, she notes.

She says Momentum offers a holistic approach which she believes is key to the wellbeing of employers and employees.

When employees are energised invested in the success of the business, the chance of that business having success even in the current environment is just significantly better. Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration

Momentum also creates employer-facilitated savings for employees' short-term needs and emergencies, highlighted by Covid-19, she says.