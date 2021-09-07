South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA
The economy grew by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday.
It is the fourth positive quarterly growth in a row.
RELATED: South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank
Exports of goods and services rose by 4%, driven largely by increased sales of minerals and precious metals.
The economy is still 1.4% smaller than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 7, 2021
The South African #economy recorded its 4th consecutive quarter of growth, expanding by 1,2% in Q2:2021. This followed a revised 1,0% rise in #GDP in Q1:2021.#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/NNe1UWKyBt
Mahlatse Mahlase interviewed Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA (scroll up to listen).
The Statistician-General never gets excited… My job is to make numbers available without any smiles or frowns…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
The transport and communication sectors contributed most [to growth] … Agriculture rose by 6.2%... Construction was hit the most…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
… it’s almost where it was in the fourth quarter of 2017… We’re still a bit lower than where we were pre-Covid…Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88020672_gross-domestic-product-gdp-of-south-africa-concept-3d-rendering-isolated-on-white-background.html?vti=mziurj4pi1iawts4it-1-3
More from Business
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation
Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration.Read More
South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank
The welfare of South Africans improved after 1994 but progress stalled over the past decade.Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.Read More
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'
John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter.Read More
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade
John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London.Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More