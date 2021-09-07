South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA





The economy grew by 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday.

It is the fourth positive quarterly growth in a row.

Exports of goods and services rose by 4%, driven largely by increased sales of minerals and precious metals.

The economy is still 1.4% smaller than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahlatse Mahlase interviewed Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA (scroll up to listen).

The Statistician-General never gets excited… My job is to make numbers available without any smiles or frowns… Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA

The transport and communication sectors contributed most [to growth] … Agriculture rose by 6.2%... Construction was hit the most… Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General - Stats SA