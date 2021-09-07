South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank





South Africa – an upper-middle-income economy - remains the most unequal society in the world, according to the World Bank.

The wellbeing of its residents has improved significantly since 1994 but progress has stagnated over the last decade, it says.

Between 2005 and 2010, poverty levels fell from 68% to 56%.

By 2015, poverty levels worsened to 57%; by 2020 it was estimated at 60%.

South Africa has a “dual economy”, according to the World Bank.

Wealth inequality is even worse than income inequality; intergenerational mobility remains low.

