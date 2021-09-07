Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Dung beetles shrink or die at elevated CO2 levels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Marcus Byrne - Entomologist at Wits
Today at 15:40
Zuma Medical Parole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 15:50
SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
COVID Prevention Study: hands, face, space and AIR!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helene-Mari Van Der Westhuizen
Today at 16:20
The potential benefit of a minimum alcohol price
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi K Gibbs
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Verification for Travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:45
Winner of The ToastED Toastmasters Club
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verity Price
South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank

7 September 2021 12:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Poverty
Inequality
South African economy
World Bank
intergenerational mobility

The welfare of South Africans improved after 1994 but progress stalled over the past decade.

South Africa – an upper-middle-income economy - remains the most unequal society in the world, according to the World Bank.

The wellbeing of its residents has improved significantly since 1994 but progress has stagnated over the last decade, it says.

© nlink/123rf.com

RELATED: South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA

Between 2005 and 2010, poverty levels fell from 68% to 56%.

By 2015, poverty levels worsened to 57%; by 2020 it was estimated at 60%.

South Africa has a “dual economy”, according to the World Bank.

Wealth inequality is even worse than income inequality; intergenerational mobility remains low.

For more detail, read "The World Bank in South Africa




