'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
- Woolworths wants to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging for its own products as well as plastic shopping bags, straws and earbuds by 2022.
- As part of the move the retailer introduced shopping bags made from 85% recyclable PET plastic.
- But the accumulation of the new bags has created a separate problem, says GoodThingsGuy Brent Lindeque
It's been three years since Woolworths announced it would be phasing out plastic bags from its stores in a bid to go plastic-free.
The retailer wants to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging for its own products, as well as plastic shopping bags, straws, and earbuds by 2022.
It's been introducing the option for customers to purchase a reusable, recyclable shopping bag for R7 at various stores around the country.
But while the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem, says GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque, they've also created another problem, 'a Woolies bag problem.'
I think @WOOLWORTHS_SA should buy back bags… or let you donate them to the “door” so that you could bring them all back at once and then really “re-use” them. I mean, the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem but we’ve just created a Woolies bag problem.— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 31, 2021
Lindeque is suggesting that the retailer buy back the bags or be able to donate them back to the store.
He Tweeted:
"I think @WOOLWORTHS_SA should buy back bags… or let you donate them to the “door” so that you could bring them all back at once and then really “re-use” them. I mean, the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem but we’ve just created a Woolies bag problem."
Replying to his Tweet the retailer responded by saying:
"The idea is that customers will only need to buy bags once or twice, then reuse them over and over again. We understand that change takes time and forming habits happens in the long term, and we really appreciate all the patience our customers have shown."
The bag is 'locally made from recycled materials by a local supplier'.
But while it seems the intention of Woolworths in introducing the bag was a good one, some social media users have taken to Twitter to bemoan buying a bag at the till when they forget to bring their own.
We all have that one Woolies bag at home, filled with Woolies bags that's filled with Woolies bags filled with Woolies bags.— OH LOOK...Squirrel (@Travesty_Kruger) September 1, 2021
Last month Cape Town-based ballet dancer Bhungane Mehlomakhulu went viral on Twitter when he posted pictures of himself wearing a shirt and shorts he had made using Woolworths shopping bags.
Recycled a few of the @WOOLWORTHS_SA bags and constructed a full look 🥲 pic.twitter.com/NrnkCwyx5h— IG: BHUMEHLDIARIES (@BHUMEHLDIARIES) August 29, 2021
Click below to check out comedian Dalin Oliver's hilarious 'Woolies Bag' song:
May this song inspire you to never leave your Woolies bag at home. pic.twitter.com/7ZRykv5V9J— IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) September 6, 2021
Source : Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN
