Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Dung beetles shrink or die at elevated CO2 levels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Marcus Byrne - Entomologist at Wits
Today at 15:40
Zuma Medical Parole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 15:50
SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
COVID Prevention Study: hands, face, space and AIR!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helene-Mari Van Der Westhuizen
Today at 16:20
The potential benefit of a minimum alcohol price
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi K Gibbs
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Verification for Travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:45
Winner of The ToastED Toastmasters Club
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verity Price
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands. 7 September 2021 2:07 PM
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi. 7 September 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA Mahlatse Mahlase interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA. 7 September 2021 12:55 PM
South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank The welfare of South Africans improved after 1994 but progress stalled over the past decade. 7 September 2021 12:43 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
Facebook 'sorry' after racist 'black men as primates' AI gaff Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 9:07 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

7 September 2021 1:55 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Woolworths
Woolies
Recycling
Woolworths reusable bag

In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.

- Woolworths wants to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging for its own products as well as plastic shopping bags, straws and earbuds by 2022.

- As part of the move the retailer introduced shopping bags made from 85% recyclable PET plastic.

- But the accumulation of the new bags has created a separate problem, says GoodThingsGuy Brent Lindeque

It's been three years since Woolworths announced it would be phasing out plastic bags from its stores in a bid to go plastic-free.

The retailer wants to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging for its own products, as well as plastic shopping bags, straws, and earbuds by 2022.

It's been introducing the option for customers to purchase a reusable, recyclable shopping bag for R7 at various stores around the country.

But while the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem, says GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque, they've also created another problem, 'a Woolies bag problem.'

Lindeque is suggesting that the retailer buy back the bags or be able to donate them back to the store.

He Tweeted:

"I think @WOOLWORTHS_SA should buy back bags… or let you donate them to the “door” so that you could bring them all back at once and then really “re-use” them. I mean, the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem but we’ve just created a Woolies bag problem."

RELATED: Woolies to stop using plastic bags (and non-recyclable plastic packaging)

Replying to his Tweet the retailer responded by saying:

"The idea is that customers will only need to buy bags once or twice, then reuse them over and over again. We understand that change takes time and forming habits happens in the long term, and we really appreciate all the patience our customers have shown."

The bag is 'locally made from recycled materials by a local supplier'.

But while it seems the intention of Woolworths in introducing the bag was a good one, some social media users have taken to Twitter to bemoan buying a bag at the till when they forget to bring their own.

Last month Cape Town-based ballet dancer Bhungane Mehlomakhulu went viral on Twitter when he posted pictures of himself wearing a shirt and shorts he had made using Woolworths shopping bags.

RELATED:Woolies to dump wasteful plastic packaging

Click below to check out comedian Dalin Oliver's hilarious 'Woolies Bag' song:




7 September 2021 1:55 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Woolworths
Woolies
Recycling
Woolworths reusable bag

More from Local

Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack

7 September 2021 2:07 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach'

7 September 2021 1:14 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA doc suffering from 'compassion-fatigue' refuses to treat unvaxxed patients

7 September 2021 11:32 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to physician Dr Tafara Machiri from Mbombela about his decision not to treat unvaccinated patients

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season

6 September 2021 1:36 PM

The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commence by November 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma'

6 September 2021 1:10 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Impact of W Cape ANC failure to register 6 candidates, including CoCT

6 September 2021 12:39 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert and ANC staff representative committee spokesperson Mvusi Mdala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world

6 September 2021 11:23 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how the new Table Mountain National Park Forum will work

6 September 2021 10:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Table Mountain National Park manager Frans van Rooyen, about a new Park Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains

6 September 2021 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia

6 September 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT

5 September 2021 4:29 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race

4 September 2021 2:48 PM

The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction

4 September 2021 12:01 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

4 September 2021 9:40 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past

3 September 2021 5:49 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021

3 September 2021 4:52 PM

John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's good to binge on TV this weekend

3 September 2021 3:45 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Annzra Denita and Pippa Hudson interviews TV Plus deputy editor Craig Falck about what to binge on TV.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunday is World Koesister Day! Here’s where you’ll find the very best ones…

3 September 2021 2:30 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Marc Jacobs of Vannie Kaap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC

Politics

DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill

Politics

I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine

World

EWN Highlights

Jump in teen pregnancies due to COVID lockdowns, school closures, Parly told

7 September 2021 3:16 PM

Joao Rodrigues, apartheid-era cop charged with Ahmed Timol's death, passes away

7 September 2021 2:47 PM

Job creation, service delivery the focus areas for new NW Premier Bushy Maape

7 September 2021 2:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA