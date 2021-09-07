Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack
- The search for four young men who were killed in a mob attack continues in Driftsands
- Their bodies were apparently thrown into a river that runs through an informal settlement in the area
Police are still searching for the bodies of four young men after they were allegedly dumped in a river in the Driftsands area over the weekend.
According to reports, the four youths were victims of a mob attack after community members apparently accused them of stealing.
A local councillor has told Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs that police divers may need special equipment to access the deep section of the river which runs through the Covid-19 Informal Settlement.
During the search, police have found two other bodies not related to the mob attack case.
#sapsWC Mfuleni police probe identities of 2 unknown bodies as search for four missing young men continues. The divers resumed their search on Monday morning, searching a seven kilometre area along the river. The search will continue again on Tuesday. TMhttps://t.co/JnAM7CVQN7 pic.twitter.com/XhvIBsTJoE— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 6, 2021
We know for a fact that the two bodies that... were found were not linked to the mob attack.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We've spoken to the councillor who says they now have difficulty accessing this deep section [of the river].Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
One of the moms of one of the victims is sitting on a tyre in front of the river just staring at the water... The mom and the sister are sitting here patiently waiting for some news.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They say they won't rest until police find the children's bodies and they're going to wait here until that happens.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
