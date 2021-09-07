I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Dung beetles shrink or die at elevated CO2 levels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Marcus Byrne - Entomologist at Wits
Today at 15:40
Zuma Medical Parole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 15:50
SANDF Soldiers Cuba Traning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 16:05
COVID Prevention Study: hands, face, space and AIR!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helene-Mari Van Der Westhuizen
Today at 16:20
The potential benefit of a minimum alcohol price
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi K Gibbs
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Verification for Travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 17:45
Winner of The ToastED Toastmasters Club
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verity Price
Latest Local
Search continues for Driftsands youths thrown into river in alleged mob attack Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about the search for four missing youths in Driftsands. 7 September 2021 2:07 PM
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
Doctor who turns away unvaccinated patients criticised for 'unethical approach' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Wits Professor Kevin Behrens and HPCSA's head of professional practice Mpho Mbodi. 7 September 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA Mahlatse Mahlase interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA. 7 September 2021 12:55 PM
South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank The welfare of South Africans improved after 1994 but progress stalled over the past decade. 7 September 2021 12:43 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
Facebook 'sorry' after racist 'black men as primates' AI gaff Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 9:07 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
View all Opinion
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine

7 September 2021 2:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kabul
Afghanistan
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Pen Farthing

Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety.

  • Pen Farthing ran an animal welfare shelter in Kabul for many years before the Taliban seized power in August

  • He told Pippa Hudson the jaw-dropping story of how he got them out of Afghanistan

  • Not all the animals survived, but Farthing saved 69 cats and 94 dogs

© serezniy/123rf.com

Pen Farthing (52) is a former British royal marine who set up an animal shelter in Afghanistan after completing his tour of service there in the mid-2000s.

When the Taliban seized power last month, he had 200 rescue dogs, cats, and donkeys in his care.

Farthing realised he needed to move fast to get them to safety.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Farthing (scroll up to listen), whose story about how he managed to do so sound almost like a movie script.

In the end, he got out on a privately funded charter flight.

Six cats died en-route to Heathrow; one dog is suspected to have been stabbed by the Taliban at a checkpoint.

Farthing’s staff remains in Afghanistan.

We employed 25 Afghans, including the first-ever fully qualified female veterinarians… It was a thriving animal welfare organisation. It was really making a difference…

Pen Farthing, former British royal marine

We sadly listened to intelligence reports from America that were stating Kabul and Afghanistan probably had a good couple of months before there’s even a possibility it might fall to the Taliban…

Pen Farthing, former British royal marine

We had actually booked commercial transport for our animals… It just all went south very, very quickly… All of those flights were cancelled… They [staff] are currently in hiding while we’re working on plans… We want to get them out.

Pen Farthing, former British royal marine

There was a checkpoint with British soldiers and the Taliban standing side by side. I never thought I’d ever see that in my life! … The truck was piled four travel crates high with dogs and cats… They had to go without food for two days…

Pen Farthing, former British royal marine

The love and compassion I’ve been shown from people around the world have just blown me away… We got 69 cats out… and 94 dogs… Lots of these dogs are owned already… They will be reunited with owners who fled…

Pen Farthing, former British royal marine

The animals went into a space on the aircraft that people couldn’t go…

Pen Farthing, former British royal marine



