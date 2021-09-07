I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine
-
Pen Farthing ran an animal welfare shelter in Kabul for many years before the Taliban seized power in August
-
He told Pippa Hudson the jaw-dropping story of how he got them out of Afghanistan
-
Not all the animals survived, but Farthing saved 69 cats and 94 dogs
Pen Farthing (52) is a former British royal marine who set up an animal shelter in Afghanistan after completing his tour of service there in the mid-2000s.
When the Taliban seized power last month, he had 200 rescue dogs, cats, and donkeys in his care.
Farthing realised he needed to move fast to get them to safety.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Farthing (scroll up to listen), whose story about how he managed to do so sound almost like a movie script.
In the end, he got out on a privately funded charter flight.
Six cats died en-route to Heathrow; one dog is suspected to have been stabbed by the Taliban at a checkpoint.
Farthing’s staff remains in Afghanistan.
We employed 25 Afghans, including the first-ever fully qualified female veterinarians… It was a thriving animal welfare organisation. It was really making a difference…Pen Farthing, former British royal marine
We sadly listened to intelligence reports from America that were stating Kabul and Afghanistan probably had a good couple of months before there’s even a possibility it might fall to the Taliban…Pen Farthing, former British royal marine
We had actually booked commercial transport for our animals… It just all went south very, very quickly… All of those flights were cancelled… They [staff] are currently in hiding while we’re working on plans… We want to get them out.Pen Farthing, former British royal marine
There was a checkpoint with British soldiers and the Taliban standing side by side. I never thought I’d ever see that in my life! … The truck was piled four travel crates high with dogs and cats… They had to go without food for two days…Pen Farthing, former British royal marine
The love and compassion I’ve been shown from people around the world have just blown me away… We got 69 cats out… and 94 dogs… Lots of these dogs are owned already… They will be reunited with owners who fled…Pen Farthing, former British royal marine
The animals went into a space on the aircraft that people couldn’t go…Pen Farthing, former British royal marine
