'Strong evidence that medical parole board did not want to grant parole'





There appears to be strong evidence that the medical parole board did not believe there was a good enough reason for granting Jacob Zuma medical parole, says Maughan

Denials and refusal to answer questions create a climate of speculation that Maughan believes does not assist Zuma

Corruption-accused former President Jacob Zuma (79) has been placed on medical parole due to ill health, with officials not giving any details about his condition.

He was taken to hospital for observation on Friday, days before he was due to appear in court for his corruption trial.

Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Unconfirmed allegations are swirling that Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser overruled the medical parole advisory board by allowing Zuma’s release.

John Maytham interviewed legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

People are speaking to us off record, saying that the independent parole board was not satisfied… On Sunday, he [Arthur Fraser] decided to overrule them on this… They will not answer the question of what the medical parole board’s recommendation was… that is profoundly telling… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

The military doctors… stated that he needed to undergo emergency medical surgency… and that he would require six months to rehabilitate… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

There does appear to be very strong evidence that the medical parole board fundamentally did not believe there was a basis for parole, and that was overridden… We are not saying he is not unwell… but people refuse to answer questions… It creates a climate of speculation that does not assist Jacob Zuma at all… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

He should’ve been put on trial in 2003… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24