'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

The economy expanded by 1,2% in the second quarter of 2021, according to GDP data from Statistics SA.

Despite 4 consecutive quarters of growth, it is still 1,4% smaller than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA

Stats SA said the transport, storage and communication industries made the biggest contribution.

The economy has got a pulse but the pulse is erratic and the patient needs a defibrillator!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Prof. Saville says while the growth data has "some element of lift" but the full picture is not encouraging.

On a read-through basis, when you look to the things that will really help achieve sustained economic growth... job-creating growth, those elements are missing.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

You really are hard-pressed to find good news in this environment.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Prof. Saville says there are some sectors that are helping to contribute to a positive number, but these are small.

He highlights the agriculture sector in particular.

You can paddle a boat as furiously as you like, but it makes up such a small part of the economy that it really isn't a needle mover even though it's packing down good growth.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

What you really want to see is the productive sectors like building, construction, manufacturing, that make up a larger part of the basket... even mining and the commodities sector which have been a very valuable contributor to exports, those have been helped by price moves rather than volume moves.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It leaves me of the view that it's 2024 before the South African economy is back at 2019 levels of economic activity.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Listen to Professor Saville's analysis on The Money Show:




