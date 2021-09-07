'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
The economy expanded by 1,2% in the second quarter of 2021, according to GDP data from Statistics SA.
Despite 4 consecutive quarters of growth, it is still 1,4% smaller than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite 4 consecutive quarters of growth, the #economy is 1,4% smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 7, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Co94Sy2BHe#StatsSA #GDP #economy pic.twitter.com/2VqiCcGQG7
RELATED: South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA
Stats SA said the transport, storage and communication industries made the biggest contribution.
Transport & communications, personal services and trade were the main drivers of growth in the 2nd quarter.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 7, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Co94Sy2BHe#StatsSA #GDP #economy pic.twitter.com/7RAP95HRhH
The economy has got a pulse but the pulse is erratic and the patient needs a defibrillator!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
Prof. Saville says while the growth data has "some element of lift" but the full picture is not encouraging.
On a read-through basis, when you look to the things that will really help achieve sustained economic growth... job-creating growth, those elements are missing.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
You really are hard-pressed to find good news in this environment.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Prof. Saville says there are some sectors that are helping to contribute to a positive number, but these are small.
He highlights the agriculture sector in particular.
You can paddle a boat as furiously as you like, but it makes up such a small part of the economy that it really isn't a needle mover even though it's packing down good growth.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
What you really want to see is the productive sectors like building, construction, manufacturing, that make up a larger part of the basket... even mining and the commodities sector which have been a very valuable contributor to exports, those have been helped by price moves rather than volume moves.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
It leaves me of the view that it's 2024 before the South African economy is back at 2019 levels of economic activity.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Listen to Professor Saville's analysis on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
More from Business
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest
'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation
Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration.Read More
South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA
Mahlatse Mahlase interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA.Read More
South Africa remains the world’s most unequal society – World Bank
The welfare of South Africans improved after 1994 but progress stalled over the past decade.Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.Read More