The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest

7 September 2021 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Pieter Engelbrecht
Checkers
cashiers
Shoprite results
company results
Shoprite Holdings
sixty60

'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
Checkers Supermarket. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN

Shoprite Holdings has posted its results for the 53 weeks ended 4 July 2021.

It reported an 8.1% increase in Group sales to R168 billion.

Shoprite's core Supermarkets RSA segment reported strong sales growth of 9.3% from a high base despite the LiquorShop business being closed for 144 days, said CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Shoprite and Usave grew sales by 8.8% in South Africa.

Sales for the Checkers business were up almost 11%.

RELATED: Strong growth for Shoprite as Checkers leads drive for 'upmarket' shoppers

Shoprite has scaled down its operations on the rest of the continent including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Madagascar.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Engelbrecht on The Money Show and asks him about the impact of the July unrest in parts of the country.

231 [stores] were damaged and closed and looted. Of them 150 have been re-opened. These days I say: We were good at opening stores; now we're good at re-opening stores!"

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

When those 26 trucks were burned that Friday evening I did already expect the worst. I tried to get in contact with as many people as possible during the Saturday. At 4 am on Sunday morning we had our first ops meeting... I knew we were on our own, so by Monday morning first light we had eyes in the sky...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

During those two weeks I spent a lot of time up in the air assessing the damage... I came back and told my team this damage is not going to be less than R50 billion and it's going to take us a decade to recover...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

He says 83 stores are still closed, 47 of them burnt supermarkets of which six will not open again.

This is not Shoprites's choice - it's the landlord partners who take the decision.

The other stores will take the best part of a year to get back into business.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Through all of this we had 3,500 of our employees impacted where their place of work had been destroyed or closed. We had to accommodate that staff at other stores. We didn't retrench anybody...

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

I started my presentation this morning by saying that we really live by that saying 'Failure is not an option and hope is not a strategy'.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings

Listen to Engelbrecht discuss Shoprite's results and innovations utilising technology:














