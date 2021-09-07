Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
'Strong evidence that medical parole board did not want to grant parole' John Maytham interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 7 September 2021 4:20 PM
View all Local
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral ti... 7 September 2021 9:40 AM
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill. 7 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth' The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats. 7 September 2021 6:39 PM
How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration. 7 September 2021 2:29 PM
View all Business
'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home? In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022. 7 September 2021 1:55 PM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
I fled Kabul with hundreds of dogs and cats – former British royal marine Pippa Hudson interviewed former British royal marine Pen Farthing about his audacious mission to get the animals to safety. 7 September 2021 2:37 PM
'If your name's not down, you're not coming in' Venice's strict visiting rules Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 10:05 AM
Facebook 'sorry' after racist 'black men as primates' AI gaff Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 7 September 2021 9:07 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
View all Opinion
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training

7 September 2021 5:01 PM
SANDF in Cuba

John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman.

  • Foreign training of soldiers is a great idea, says Heitman, but there’s not much they’ll learn from the antiquated Cuban military

  • Heitman would much rather send soldiers for training in China, Russia, India, Pakistan, or a number of African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, or Uganda

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

RELATED: 'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is sending 200 soldiers and officers to Cuba for training, despite criticism in South Africa that the same training opportunities are available in abundance locally.

John Maytham interviewed Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman (scroll up to listen).

It’s always good to send your soldiers to other countries for training... Cuba is pretty low down on my list of places I’d send anybody to…

Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

They are wedded to the old Soviet doctrine that doesn’t work anymore. They have antique equipment… I would send people to Russia and China. I would send people to India and Pakistan… Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda… Cuba is pretty low down on my list.

Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

They’re not up to modern warfare… They’re behind the curve technically… They don’t have a hell of a lot to offer…

Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst

More related articles:

  • SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year

  • Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans

  • Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba




