SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training
-
Foreign training of soldiers is a great idea, says Heitman, but there’s not much they’ll learn from the antiquated Cuban military
-
Heitman would much rather send soldiers for training in China, Russia, India, Pakistan, or a number of African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, or Uganda
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is sending 200 soldiers and officers to Cuba for training, despite criticism in South Africa that the same training opportunities are available in abundance locally.
John Maytham interviewed Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman (scroll up to listen).
It’s always good to send your soldiers to other countries for training... Cuba is pretty low down on my list of places I’d send anybody to…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
They are wedded to the old Soviet doctrine that doesn’t work anymore. They have antique equipment… I would send people to Russia and China. I would send people to India and Pakistan… Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda… Cuba is pretty low down on my list.Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
They’re not up to modern warfare… They’re behind the curve technically… They don’t have a hell of a lot to offer…Helmoed Heitman, military and defence analyst
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
