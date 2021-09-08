Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo
A delightful range of classical music concerts is set to take place in the Klein Karoo.
Billed as the Klein Karoo Klassique, the concerts will be spaced out over several months and will range from opera, traditional and contemporary art songs, and melodies from musicals.
These have all been organised by the KKNK , or Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.
Music lovers are in for a treat in the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn where a series of concerts have been arranged to take place over several months, kicking off with soprano Lynelle Kenned and pianist Stefan Lombard in Song Treasures, a recital of works from popular classics and local gems from Handel and Mozart, to Bernstein and Steyn
These have all been organised by the KKNK , or Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees, and Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart.
It's been a rough ride for the performing arts and I think also for audiences who are craving live performances again.Hugo Theart, Artistic Director - Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees
The approach of the KKNK since the pandemic hit has been to continue and not just lie down.Hugo Theart, Artistic Director - Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees
KKNK held several online events and continues to do so he explains.
It is lovely to be able to have proper performances. it is exciting to host Song treasures in the Klein Karoo again.Hugo Theart, Artistic Director - Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees
Only 50 tickets are available per performance due to the current Covid-19 protocols. Song Treasures will be performed on Saturday, 18 September at 15:00 and on Sunday, 19 September at 11:00. Both performances will take place at the Klein Karoo Ostrich
Emporium. Tickets are R150 and are available from Quicket.
All Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to, and audience members must always wear a mask.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hpbfotos/hpbfotos1803/hpbfotos180300154/98915300-the-little-karoo-region-of-the-western-cape-province-of-south-africa-with-the-majestic-grootswartber.jpg
