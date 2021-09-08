I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez





Pieter du Preez has been dreaming about winning gold at the Olympic Games since he was six

He broke his neck in 2003, but the dream remained

A very serious injury in 2020 almost dashed his hopes

© tomertu/123rf.com

Para-cyclist Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez took gold in the men's H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last week.

It almost ended in disaster when Du Preez had a close shave with another para-cyclist who was completing a different event.

Nevertheless, he regained control and secured victory.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Du Preez about his achievement (scroll up to listen).

To come back to your family… was very special… guys, I didn’t know about it, organised a parade. There were people on the side of the road, all the way up to my house. It caught me off guard… the tears were flowing… Pieter du Preez

Since I was six years old, I dreamt about an Olympic medal. I broke my neck in 2003… but the dream was still the same. There were many challenges; I’m 41 years old… A year ago, I broke my shoulder and dislocated my AC joints, a very serious injury for a quadriplegic… many doubts about whether it’s still possible… Pieter du Preez