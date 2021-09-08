Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Khayelitsha resident: Abantu Babumbane food garden and market a great success

8 September 2021 10:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association and Abantu Babumbane.
  • Khayelitsha resident in iLitha Park Lwam Bungane describes how locals cleared a vacant field and started a food garden
  • This past weekend they ran a market for local businesses, food vendors, arts, and music which he says was a great success and bodes well for future events
View from Khayelitsha Lookout Hill over Ilitha Park. Picture: FreddieA/Wikimedia Commons.

He says Abantu Babumbane was founded this year when they began the food garden in a vacant field in Khayelitsha.

We started to create a food garden in our community.

Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association and Abantu Babumbane

The field was vacant for quite some time. The City of Cape Town wanted to build some 200 flats but then the community said no, you can't densify an already overly dense population, but rather help us create something to help our financial-economic needs and recreational facilities for the young ones.

Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association and Abantu Babumbane

Residents got together to clean up the field and began the garden and have many plans for its future.

They hosted a market on the field this past weekend - described on Abantu Babumbane Facebook as 'Come join small business and entrepreneurs of Cape Town while they showcase their products services. We offer good music, food, accessories, beauty lotion, and many services vibrant space created by aspiring businesses.'

This weekend we had a market there, helping create financial and economic stability for households within the area. Some businesses made over R1000 and everyone was ecstatic.

Lwam Bungane, the founder of the iLitha Park Residents Association and Abantu Babumbane



