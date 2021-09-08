'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'





State-owned special risk insurer Sasria is insolvent, broken by the unrest in July

Millions of people have been paying into it for decades without much going out

How much should be in there, asks Friedman

Martha Dladla, a single mother who owns a dental therapy practice in Vosloorus, Gauteng was shattered when she found her business was burnt down during the looting and violence.

Sasria has a balance sheet of R9 billion but faces claims of up to R25 billion.

The state-owned special risk insurer is negotiating with Treasury for funds to plug the hole.

Treasury has agreed to a cash injection of R3.9 billion, an amount Sasria Chairperson Moss Ngoasheng said was “completely inadequate”.

Sasria, the only insurer that covers damages from riots or public disorder, has so far paid out R2.8 billion.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

Can you imagine how many gazillions Sasria has in its coffers, given that there were not a lot of those insurance claims paid since probably the early 90s? … He [Friedman’s friend and insurance broker] said that in the decades that he’s been in practice, he has had to deal with two Sasria claims… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Imagine all the millions of South Africans paying that? … They were never willing to show their statements in public… The amount paid on every car policy… how much has been paid out… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

If you do an audit of how much money goes into Sasria over decades, and how much goes out, how much should be in there? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire