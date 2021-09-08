Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions
- Premier Alan Winde has made submissions to President Cyril Ramaphosa as government looks to relax lockdown regulations
- Winde has been advocating for a differentiated approach to lockdown restrictions to help the provincial economy recover
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for the national state of disaster to be lifted.
Winde put his proposal forward to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Tuesday.
The premier says a better Covid-19 management system is needed to reduce pressure on the economy.
He's also stressed that lockdown regulations should be implemented using a differentiated approach for each province.
Restrictions should be implemented in line with each provincial healthcare system’s ability to cope. We have learnt how to manage waves and have the capacity to do so at a provincial level. I also submitted that this must now be thought through and put in place before the fourth wave.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
2/2 We need to get the balance right in saving lives and livelihoods. Our healthcare platform is stable, and we have exited the peak of the third wave.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 8, 2021
Full statement: https://t.co/z9iC6x4RKS
The premier has also urged the government to introduce an electronic vaccination system to show whether residents have been vaccinated or conducted the necessary tests.
He says this will ensure that international tourists can travel to South Africa and that South Africans can conduct business abroad.
RELATED: WC govt issuing vaccination status letters for travellers in 'exceptional' cases
I call on the National Government to look into digital alternatives to confirm vaccination status. This may include a cell phone application that could show whether citizens have been vaccinated and also record test results.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
In ensuring that we further reopen the economy and drive job creation, the submission to the PCC made recommendations related to major indoor events, sporting events, conferences and conventions.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kovop58/kovop582004/kovop58200400228/144846708-south-africa-national-flag-at-medical-surgical-protection-mask-on-black-wooden-background-coronaviru.jpg
