Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up





- The woman was born in 2002 in the San Millan de Logrono hospital five hours after another baby girl

- The pair were each given to the wrong parents in what the health department has called a mistake of 'human error'

A woman is suing the Spanish health department after discovering she was swapped at birth with another baby 19 years ago.

The woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous, says the mix-up led to her being raised by a 'dysfunctional family.

She's suing because she feels she's had a pretty rotten life as a result of it... Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It happened in 2002 in a hospital south of Bilbao in Northern Spain. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

There was no malice in it, one baby handed to one set of parents, another baby handed to the other set of parents... Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The woman's lawyer said he had filed a claim on his client's behalf against the health department of La Rioja's for 'immeasurable emotional harm caused by the error.'

Officials have blamed human error. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The truth about the woman's true identity came to light four years ago during a child support dispute.

Her father had demanded a paternity test which revealed the woman was not related to the family who raised her.

