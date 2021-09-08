Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward

Why N7 Plattekloof traffic signal out of order for months? Ward Cllr responds

8 September 2021 11:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ward 74 Councillor Rob Quintas.
  • The traffic signals on the N7 Plattekloof intersection have been out of order for about eight months
  • Ward 74 Councillor explains the stretch of road and infrastructure falls under the Western Cape provincial government and not the City of Cape Town
  • Councillor Quintas says the province has awarded a contract for an upgrade to the intersection although the start date is unclear
Picture: Pixabay

Lester says The Morning Review receives at least five messages a week from listeners asking 'What is happening at the Plattekloof Road and the N7 intersection?'

The traffic light signals have not been working at that intersection for the past few months.

The N7 Plattekloof section is a provincial government stretch of road and infrastructure, and we have been in communication with Province around this particular intersection because we know it is causing a great deal of congestion particularly at peak hours.

Rob Quintas, Ward 74 Councillor- City of Cape Town

I know that Province has now awarded a contract to redo the entire N7 Plattekloof intersection as part of that upgrade.

Rob Quintas, Ward 74 Councillor- City of Cape Town

The contractor will also include in its scope of work repairs to that vandalised robot or traffic signal.

Rob Quintas, Ward 74 Councillor- City of Cape Town

Quintas says he is not certain when the project will begin but says he knows 'it is on the cards.'

They are finalising the process of getting the contractor on-site there.

Rob Quintas, Ward 74 Councillor- City of Cape Town

Quintas explains that various traffic signals throughout the City fall under either the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), the Western Cape provincial government, or the City of Cape Town municipality.

Assets falling under a particular jurisdiction are then that body's responsibility, he notes.

As the City of Cape Town, he says, they do often discuss repairs to assets that fall under other spheres of government or entities, where CoCt is able to step in and assist.

However, the provincial government had wanted N7 Plattekloof to remain part of its infrastructure upgrade project.

But the signals have been out of order for about 8 or 9 months. Why was a stop-gap measure not put in place, asks Lester?

Quintas says he cannot answer this as these particular signals are not the City of Cape Town's responsibility.

I have spoken to Transport MEC Mitchell and our own internal directorate to try and assist in easing congestion during peak hours.

Rob Quintas, Ward 74 Councillor- City of Cape Town



8 September 2021 11:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman

