Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract





Transnet and the SIU has been granted the power to freeze R4.2 billion in bank accounts of CRRC E-Loco Supply

The money is linked to one of the most infamous contracts linked to State Capture – the procurement of trains for Transnet

Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit have been granted a preservation order to freeze R4.2 billion in bank accounts linked to Chinese company CRRC E-Loco Supply.

CRRC E-Loco Supply provided Transnet with trains between 2011 and 2014.

The South African Reserve Bank and the South African Revenue Service suspect that CRRC E-Loco Supply paid bribes to secure contracts.

The money will remain frozen while a final forfeiture application is pending.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time (scroll up to listen).

It’s a very positive indication… quickly moving to freeze the assets so the money doesn’t disappear… This goes back to one of the most infamous contracts linked to State Capture, which were the procurement of locomotives for Transnet’s rail network… Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets

The contract escalated to over R50 billion… CRRC earned around R25 billion of that… The Gupta family earned over R7 billion from this contract alone… The SIU… sees money spent for no legitimate reason… Michael Marchant, researcher - Open Secrets