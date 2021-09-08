[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family





- AJ Elfalak who has autism and does not speak, disappeared from his parent's property on Friday

- On Monday a police helicopter spotted the younger drinking water from a river

- AJ's parents and police had initially believed the three-year-old may have been abducted

The family of an Australian toddler missing in the outback for four days has spoken of the 'miracle' of his being found alive and unharmed.

Three-year-old Anthony "AJ" Elfalak went missing on his parent's rural New South Wales property on Friday.

On Monday, a police helicopter, about to leave the search, spotted the youngster drinking water from a river.

Click below to watch footage of 3-year-old AJ being rescued on Monday

"He's perfect, he's happy, he's healthy, he's warm" the child's mother Kelly told Australia's 7 News on Monday.

The police and AJ's parents had initially believed the toddler, who has autism and doesn't speak, had been abducted.

