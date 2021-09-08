Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Honey bees require better-managed forage resources
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tlou Masehela - Scientist & Researcher at South African National Biodiversity Institute
Today at 16:05
Why the ANC's missing lists threaten Ramaphosa (and the country)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
The Reading University Study on Climate Change
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet
Today at 16:55
Medical and Dental Academics Demand Vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Keymanthri Moodley
Today at 17:05
Emergency housing programme is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Disha Govender
Today at 17:20
Controversy: DA alleges that the Con Court IEC judgment was captured by the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 17:45
Sleeves up and Jab!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adil Khan
Latest Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her. 8 September 2021 2:36 PM
'Buy a plank, save a hut'- Support the campaign to revamp iconic beach huts Pippa Hudson chats to Muizenberg resident Angela Gorman who is spearheading a campaign to restore the Muizenberg beach huts. 8 September 2021 2:31 PM
View all Local
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
View all Business
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Sport
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
View all Opinion
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist

8 September 2021 2:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Rape
Anglican Church
Rape survivor
Court interdict
alleged rapist
Reverend June Dolley Major

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her.
  • Reverend June Dolley Major says her court victory against her alleged rapist is a win for all survivors
  • Last week, Major’s alleged rapist lost his court bid to stop her from publicly naming him
  • The clergywoman says it has been a painful, long, and lonely journey on her quest for justice
Picture: SAPS.

Reverend June Dolley Major says the court ruling on the public naming of her alleged rapist is a victory for all rape survivors in South Africa.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of Major after her alleged rapist filed an urgent application to have gag order issued against her.

Major says she was raped by a fellow Anglican priest, Melvin Booysen, in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda.

She recently named Booysen as her alleged rapist during a demonstration earlier this year but she had already started posting about these allegations on social media around 2016.

The court found that there was no basis for her Booysen to seek an urgent interdict if the social media posts had been in the public domain since five years ago.

RELATED: Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist

Judge Elizabeth Baartman stated that his application for a gag order was simply an attempt “to exert dominance” over the clergywoman.

Major says the silencing of rape survivors creates added trauma for victims who have to confront a court system and society that fails them.

She says perpetrators of sexual violence are increasingly abusing the courts to further silence, victimise and gag women who speak out.

It was definitely a victory not just for myself but for every other survivor out there. We know the law says innocent until proven guilty but we also know that South Africa has an 8.6% conviction rate. So even though a court finds a person not guilty it does not mean they are not guilty.

Reverend June Dolley-Major

To be able to say the name of my rapist even though he was not found guilty in a criminal court of law is something very big. It empowers us once again as victims, as survivors.

Reverend June Dolley-Major

I decided to go public with this, as painful as it is, to basically show everyone that this is how a survivor gets treated. When you break the fear and you break the silence... you get vilified, you get victim-blamed, body-shamed, and all these other things that come with it. And we wonder why there is so much silence.

Reverend June Dolley-Major

WLC attorney Chriscy Blouws says court interdicts are often used as an attempt to gag women and prevent them from exercising their right to freedom of expression and speaking their truth.

Blouws says rape survivors resort to speaking out publicly because of the flawed criminal justice system.

The fact that someone has not been convicted or found guilty of rape, does not presume that the accuser is lying or that the survivor is lying.

Chriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre

There are several flaws within the criminal justice system... Men are treated with impunity oftentimes.

Chriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre



Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

'Buy a plank, save a hut'- Support the campaign to revamp iconic beach huts

8 September 2021 2:31 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Muizenberg resident Angela Gorman who is spearheading a campaign to restore the Muizenberg beach huts.

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

8 September 2021 1:10 PM

Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed.

3% of SA youth don't believe Covid exists, fewer willing to get vaccinated

8 September 2021 12:30 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer about the unwillingness of young people to get vaccinated.

Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract

8 September 2021 11:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time.

WC govt issuing vaccination status letters for travellers in 'exceptional' cases

8 September 2021 10:49 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about their vaccination letters.

Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo

8 September 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training

7 September 2021 5:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman.

