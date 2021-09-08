'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist





Reverend June Dolley Major says her court victory against her alleged rapist is a win for all survivors

Last week, Major’s alleged rapist lost his court bid to stop her from publicly naming him

The clergywoman says it has been a painful, long, and lonely journey on her quest for justice

Reverend June Dolley Major says the court ruling on the public naming of her alleged rapist is a victory for all rape survivors in South Africa.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of Major after her alleged rapist filed an urgent application to have gag order issued against her.

Major says she was raped by a fellow Anglican priest, Melvin Booysen, in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary in Makhanda.

She recently named Booysen as her alleged rapist during a demonstration earlier this year but she had already started posting about these allegations on social media around 2016.

The court found that there was no basis for her Booysen to seek an urgent interdict if the social media posts had been in the public domain since five years ago.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman stated that his application for a gag order was simply an attempt “to exert dominance” over the clergywoman.

Major says the silencing of rape survivors creates added trauma for victims who have to confront a court system and society that fails them.

She says perpetrators of sexual violence are increasingly abusing the courts to further silence, victimise and gag women who speak out.

It was definitely a victory not just for myself but for every other survivor out there. We know the law says innocent until proven guilty but we also know that South Africa has an 8.6% conviction rate. So even though a court finds a person not guilty it does not mean they are not guilty. Reverend June Dolley-Major

To be able to say the name of my rapist even though he was not found guilty in a criminal court of law is something very big. It empowers us once again as victims, as survivors. Reverend June Dolley-Major

I decided to go public with this, as painful as it is, to basically show everyone that this is how a survivor gets treated. When you break the fear and you break the silence... you get vilified, you get victim-blamed, body-shamed, and all these other things that come with it. And we wonder why there is so much silence. Reverend June Dolley-Major

WLC attorney Chriscy Blouws says court interdicts are often used as an attempt to gag women and prevent them from exercising their right to freedom of expression and speaking their truth.

Blouws says rape survivors resort to speaking out publicly because of the flawed criminal justice system.

The fact that someone has not been convicted or found guilty of rape, does not presume that the accuser is lying or that the survivor is lying. Chriscy Blouws, Attorney - Women's Legal Centre