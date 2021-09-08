Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee





The Automobile Association (AA) has launched a petition raising objections to what it interprets as a R250 online vehicle license booking fee by the RTMC

The RTMC disputes this and says this fee has always existed and is so drivers can pay for the licence card upfront online

Picture: Supplied

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) allegedly announced a R250 fee for online bookings for licence renewals.

It is a shakedown of motorists. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

But, the RTMC has taken to Twitter and rejected claims that motorists will be charged a new R250 payment to make an online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a driving licence, saying it is a fee that has always existed.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) rejects this claim that motorists will be charged a #new R250 payment to make an #online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a #driving licence, it is an existing fee. https://t.co/L1oMNeriPZ — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) September 8, 2021

So is this fee a payment to book a place in the queue?

I'm very appreciative of the fact that the RTMC has taken to Twitter but unfortunately, that is not an official form of communication that appeals to the AA. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Beard says there should have been an explanatory memorandum in the government gazette when publishing the fee.

In that government gazette they make a note that says online booking for the renewal of credit card form of driving licence is going to cost R250 without providing any explanatory memorandum as is the convention with these things. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

They should not be taking to social media to clarify. They should be putting out an amendment to the gazette. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Beard says the RTMC should use the correct structures to communicate and not allow the public to have to make their own assumptions.

He says based on what has been published in the formal channels, the AA makes a judgment call.

And based on that it is very clear that you are going to be paying R250 to make a booking. In Gauteng, where you have no option but to go online to make a booking, you may end up paying as much as R572 just for the benefit of getting your credit card driving licence renewed. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

That is absolutely outrageous, and if there is any misinterpretation, that is not down to the AA. That is the RTMC poorly worded government gazette entry. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The public has until 4 October to join the AA petition. This will be added to the AA submission to the Department of Transport expressing its concerns, explains Beard.

We hope people go to our website and sign the petition and join with us against what we think is an irrational fee that is being asked for a service that should be paid for by the taxes and through the transport budget that has already been given to the RTMC. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

He says this is even more outrageous as the system is not working properly and so does not reach as many people as it should.

There is in fact, no standardised fee across all provinces for this, he adds.

In certain provinces, people pay a lot more than in other provinces. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC clarifies its position to Charlotte Kilbane. He says the AA is being misleading and causing the confusion that has ensued since the government gazette was published.

This fee is the fee that people already pay when they go to renew their driver's licence. So, it is the cost of producing the driver's licence card. Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

What the proposal seeks to do is that you must be able to make that payment at the same time as you make that booking online. And the demand for this has come from members of the public themselves who have said why is it that we cannot pay online. So this is to make that possible. Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

It is not new. It is an existing fee that you already paying, but now to make life easier for licence holders and improve convenience it is proposed that the fee must be able to pay online at the time of booking. But if they still choose to pay at the driving licence centre, there will be more queuing. That is all there is to it. Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC