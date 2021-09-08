Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee
- The Automobile Association (AA) has launched a petition raising objections to what it interprets as a R250 online vehicle license booking fee by the RTMC
- The RTMC disputes this and says this fee has always existed and is so drivers can pay for the licence card upfront online
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) allegedly announced a R250 fee for online bookings for licence renewals.
It is a shakedown of motorists.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
But, the RTMC has taken to Twitter and rejected claims that motorists will be charged a new R250 payment to make an online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a driving licence, saying it is a fee that has always existed.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) rejects this claim that motorists will be charged a #new R250 payment to make an #online booking for a slot in the queue to renew a #driving licence, it is an existing fee. https://t.co/L1oMNeriPZ— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) September 8, 2021
So is this fee a payment to book a place in the queue?
I'm very appreciative of the fact that the RTMC has taken to Twitter but unfortunately, that is not an official form of communication that appeals to the AA.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Beard says there should have been an explanatory memorandum in the government gazette when publishing the fee.
In that government gazette they make a note that says online booking for the renewal of credit card form of driving licence is going to cost R250 without providing any explanatory memorandum as is the convention with these things.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
They should not be taking to social media to clarify. They should be putting out an amendment to the gazette.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Beard says the RTMC should use the correct structures to communicate and not allow the public to have to make their own assumptions.
He says based on what has been published in the formal channels, the AA makes a judgment call.
And based on that it is very clear that you are going to be paying R250 to make a booking. In Gauteng, where you have no option but to go online to make a booking, you may end up paying as much as R572 just for the benefit of getting your credit card driving licence renewed.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
That is absolutely outrageous, and if there is any misinterpretation, that is not down to the AA. That is the RTMC poorly worded government gazette entry.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
The public has until 4 October to join the AA petition. This will be added to the AA submission to the Department of Transport expressing its concerns, explains Beard.
We hope people go to our website and sign the petition and join with us against what we think is an irrational fee that is being asked for a service that should be paid for by the taxes and through the transport budget that has already been given to the RTMC.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
He says this is even more outrageous as the system is not working properly and so does not reach as many people as it should.
There is in fact, no standardised fee across all provinces for this, he adds.
In certain provinces, people pay a lot more than in other provinces.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC clarifies its position to Charlotte Kilbane. He says the AA is being misleading and causing the confusion that has ensued since the government gazette was published.
This fee is the fee that people already pay when they go to renew their driver's licence. So, it is the cost of producing the driver's licence card.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC
What the proposal seeks to do is that you must be able to make that payment at the same time as you make that booking online. And the demand for this has come from members of the public themselves who have said why is it that we cannot pay online. So this is to make that possible.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC
It is not new. It is an existing fee that you already paying, but now to make life easier for licence holders and improve convenience it is proposed that the fee must be able to pay online at the time of booking. But if they still choose to pay at the driving licence centre, there will be more queuing. That is all there is to it.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC
More from Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her.Read More
'Buy a plank, save a hut'- Support the campaign to revamp iconic beach huts
Pippa Hudson chats to Muizenberg resident Angela Gorman who is spearheading a campaign to restore the Muizenberg beach huts.Read More
3% of SA youth don't believe Covid exists, fewer willing to get vaccinated
Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer about the unwillingness of young people to get vaccinated.Read More
Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract
Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time.Read More
WC govt issuing vaccination status letters for travellers in 'exceptional' cases
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about their vaccination letters.Read More
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo
Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.Read More
More from Politics
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lockdown restrictions.Read More
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year
Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.Read More
Reopening candidate registration is about the right to vote and to stand - IEC
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the head of elections in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, about the IEC's electoral timetable.Read More
DA slams govt for 'dragging its feet' on DNA Amendment Bill
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA MP and shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield about the delayed DNA Amendment Bill.Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended
The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral timetable.Read More
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement.Read More