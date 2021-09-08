Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister





Only Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic has higher carbon emission per person per unit of output than South Africa – ours is a carbon addicted economy

Deputy Finance Minister wants to trade R146 billion in sovereign debt in return for retiring Eskom’s coal-fired power stations

This type of ‘climate financing’ is not unique

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo proposes that creditors write off R146 billion of South Africa’s government debt in exchange for Eskom shutting its coalfired power stations to meet climate targets.

Masondo believes the state-owned utility needs to borrow R400 billion to transition away from coal.

Charlotte Kilbane interviewed Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape (scroll up to listen).

What Deputy Minister David Masondo is doing, potentially out on a limb… one would hope he could get traction… Patrick Bond, Professor of Government - University of the Western Cape

We have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world per person per unit of output. We have a carbon addicted economy… Yes, we absolutely have to make massive changes… Patrick Bond, Professor of Government - University of the Western Cape

It’s what’s going on all around the world. There are different vehicles of climate financing… We leave our coal under the soil… then we should be getting support… Gwede Mantashe terms it ‘suicide’… he has strong coal backers… Patrick Bond, Professor of Government - University of the Western Cape