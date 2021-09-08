3% of SA youth don't believe Covid exists, fewer willing to get vaccinated





- The 18- 24 age group in South Africa are the least willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19

- An Ask Afrika survey conducted between May and June this year revealed 3% of young people don't believe Covid exists

Three percent of South Africans aged between 18 and 24 don't believe that Covid-19 exists.

That's just one of the findings of a study conducted between May and June by Ask Afrika.

It also revealed that age group are the least willing to get vaccinated against the virus.

Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer spoke to CapeTalk about the findings.

From last year the youth has been the most fearful, the most scared, the most emotional about Covid. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika

The schooling, the universities had stopped, all of that has had a huge impact on them. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika

Rademeyer says surprisingly, the lack of willingness among the youth to get vaccinated is not as a result of the influence of social media:

It isn't. In fact, for most South Africans it isn't. The youth are very worried about side effects of the vaccine. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder - Ask Afrika

The results of the survey revealed that 36% of the youth are significantly unwilling to take the vaccine.

Other findings from the survey included:

62% of those surveyed indicated that they were willing to get the vaccine

Twenty-three percent of those surveyed are scared of 'side effects'

Latest figures (Tuesday 7 September) from the health department show that 13 892 301 people in the country have been vaccinated.

