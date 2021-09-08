We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa
-
Toyota’s new hybrid Corolla is the first “entry-level” petrol-electric in South Africa
-
De Siena was “blown away”
Toyota recently launched a petrol-electric Corolla sedan.
At R419 900, the Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid is the cheapest one available in South Africa.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove one (scroll up to listen).
Finally, there is an entry-level hybrid available in this country! … It probably has the best hybrid tech in the world… They’re very good at this…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
It’s R50 000 cheaper than a Honda Fit…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
I was blown away! … It was super-efficient… Petrol hybrids are the way to go… I’m really happy that this tech is now available at a palatable price.Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
