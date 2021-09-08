We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa





Toyota’s new hybrid Corolla is the first “entry-level” petrol-electric in South Africa

De Siena was “blown away”

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

Toyota recently launched a petrol-electric Corolla sedan.

At R419 900, the Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid is the cheapest one available in South Africa.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove one (scroll up to listen).

Finally, there is an entry-level hybrid available in this country! … It probably has the best hybrid tech in the world… They’re very good at this… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

It’s R50 000 cheaper than a Honda Fit… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist