Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission
-
Automatic gearboxes have become more efficient than the average human driver
-
Manual gearboxes will probably not be around in a decade or so
Volkswagen will begin phasing out manual transmissions, starting with the next-generation Passat and Tiguan models in 2023.
By the end of the decade, there would be no option to buy a VW with manual transmission in Europe, China or the United States.
VW is aiming for all its vehicles to be fully electric within the next 12 to 15 years.
Electric vehicles run on a single gear.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).
It makes sense. Autos are getting so good… They are now more efficient than the average human driver… The more people sit in traffic, the less they want to drive manual cars…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
We’ll still see manual in sports cars and 4x4s…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
In five to 10 years’ time, I’m not sure if anyone will be driving a manual…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114562481_gear-shift-knob-of-a-five-speed-manual-transmission-with-a-small-depth-of-field.html?vti=nkqf07hag56omqa6ej-1-1
