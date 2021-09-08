'Buy a plank, save a hut'- Support the campaign to revamp iconic beach huts
- Local resident Angela Gorman is on a mission to revamp the iconic beach huts in Muizenberg - She's set up the Beach Hut Trust in 2020, to date they've refurbished five of the 31 huts
Dilapidated, run-down, not fit-for-purpose, and often used for unsavory activities.
The iconic beach huts in Muizenberg have certainly lost some of their gloss over the years, but last year, a local photographer and activist decided to take matters into her own hands.
Angela Gorman is the powerhouse behind the Beach Hut Trust, a team of local residents committed to restoring the huts to their former glory.
Angela joined Pippa Hudson on Lunch to give an update on the project:
We've done five, so we've got 31 to go along the Muizenberg coast.Angela Gorman, Founder - Beach Hut Trust
Angela says she's hoping the refurb of the remaining huts will be completed by April 2022.
We're cladding the huts, to give them special protection against fire and other damage. They will last easily for the next 50 years.Angela Gorman, Founder - Beach Hut Trust
It's a slow process and it's a costly process.Angela Gorman, Founder - Beach Hut Trust
She also shared with Hudson a couple of forthcoming fundraising events.
We're running a telethon at Blue Route Mall on Heritage Day weekend.Angela Gorman, Founder - Beach Hut Trust
Pam Golding are going to do a campaign which is 'Buy a plank, Save a hut'Angela Gorman, Founder - Beach Hut Trust
Find out how you can support the restoration campaign, click here
RELATED: St James beach huts gutted in overnight blaze
Source : Pixabay.com.
