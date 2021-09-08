Streaming issues? Report here
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies

8 September 2021 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NPA
Ahmed Timol
anti apartheid activist
apartheid era crimes
Joao Rodrigues

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice.
  • The family of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol will never know the full truth about his death after his alleged murderer died on Tuesday
  • Former apartheid policeman João Rodrigues was facing prosecution for Timol’s death
  • Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee says the NPA needs to speed up inquests into apartheid-era deaths
FILE: Joao Jan Rodrigues testifies during the Ahmed Timol inquest on 1 August 2017. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN.

The family of slain anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol says it's lost all hope of ever finding the answers about his death.

Former apartheid police officer Joao Rodrigues, who was charged for Timol's death, died on Tuesday.

"Rodrigues was the key to providing us the answers", says Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee.

Cajee says it is difficult to accept that Rodrigues has died without coming clean about what happened.

Timol died while in police custody at the notorious John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971.

RELATED: Lukhanyo Calata continues to fight for justice for the Cradock Four

Cajee says he had hoped that Rodrigues would set the record straight and help bring the family closure after 50 years.

Instead, he says Rodrigues did everything he could to dodge his day in court.

At the time of his death, Rodrigues was still trying to have his prosecution for Timol’s death permanently stayed.

RELATED: Timol's nephew wants judicial inquiry into lack of apartheid-era prosecutions

Cajee says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed the families of apartheid-era victims by not prioritising their cases.

He says he's working on another book about the ordeal he has faced on his quest for justice.

"Families just want answers", he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: The truth must prevail - Ashley Kriel’s family hopeful after police reopen probe

This was the strategy adopted by his legal counsel, to play for time for as long as possible all in the hope of him not appearing in court for the criminal charges that he had faced.

Imtiaz Cajee

My intention and hope was that he would finally decide to speak the truth and give us the answers that we've been desperately looking for.

Imtiaz Cajee

The issue of police torture has been a given. It was not doubted... That was not the issue. The issue was hoping and praying that this man will have a change of heart to realise that it's over... and set the record straight.

Imtiaz Cajee

All he had to do was to speak the truth, he refused to do so. And the reality is that the true nature of the events unfolded in Room 1026 at the notorious John Vorster Square Police Station is taken with him.

Imtiaz Cajee



