The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases continue on downward trajectory Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem for a Western Cape Covid-19 update... 9 September 2021 7:40 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't) Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor Adriaan Basson about the IEC's very first quarterly report on parties' donations. 9 September 2021 8:14 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show. 9 September 2021 6:59 PM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

9 September 2021 3:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
ANC
IEC
Melanie Verwoerd
2021 local elections
candidate registration
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominations.
  • Columnist and political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says the ANC's outstanding candidate lists threatens Cyril Ramaphosa's political future
  • Verwoerd argues that the ANC and all other parties must be given the chance to resubmit their candidate nominations to the IEC for the good of the country
  • She maintains that Ramaphosa is the best person to lead South Africa at the moment and in the foreseeable future
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the closing address on 10 May 2021 after the ANC’s national executive committee meeting. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook.

If the ANC isn't able to resubmit its candidate lists to the Electoral Commission for the upcoming municipal elections, then Cyril Ramaphosa's second term could be on the line.

That's what political analyst and former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd argues in her latest column for News24.

Verwooerd says the ANC’s missing lists threaten Ramaphosa and the country.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced this week that it would reopen voter registration and candidate registration after the ConCourt ordered the commission to push on with the election.

So far there has been no legal consensus on the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination lists for the local government elections taking place on 1 November.

The ANC stands to benefit from the IEC's move to reopen candidate submissions after the party failed to register candidates in 93 municipalities.

The DA has approached the Constitutional Court to legally oppose the IEC's decision on candidate registration.

However, Verwoed claims that if the ANC is not able to compete in the 93 municipalities they failed to register candidates, it would cause much bigger problems for the country at large.

A dismal performance from the ANC in the upcoming elections could cost Ramaphosa's election at the ANC's next elective conference at the end of 2022, she argues.

"As much as there can be no question that only the ANC can be blamed for their current woes, let’s hope that for the sake of the country it can still be fixed", Verwoed adds.

It will definitely escalate the pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa if the ANC support fell very dramatically in this local government election.

Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

My argument is that... whatever the legal issues are... from a political perspective it would be better to allow all the parties - because not it's not just the ANC that's going to get a chance to fix things - to fix this problem so we can have a proper, hopefully, peaceful local government election.

Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

The vultures in the ANC have been circling around trying to get rid of Cyril Ramaphosa. The Zuma/Ace faction wants to get rid of him. They want to sink him.

Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

There's absolutely no question that the ANC's trouble is of their own making... there is no denying that there is huge organisational trouble... but I also feel very strongly about the fact that there is nobody that can run the country at the moment except Cyril Ramaphosa.

Melanie Verwoerd, columnist



9 September 2021 3:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
ANC
IEC
Melanie Verwoerd
2021 local elections
candidate registration
IEC candidate lists

