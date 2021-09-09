ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd





Columnist and political analyst Melanie Verwoerd says the ANC's outstanding candidate lists threatens Cyril Ramaphosa's political future

Verwoerd argues that the ANC and all other parties must be given the chance to resubmit their candidate nominations to the IEC for the good of the country

She maintains that Ramaphosa is the best person to lead South Africa at the moment and in the foreseeable future

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the closing address on 10 May 2021 after the ANC’s national executive committee meeting. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook.

If the ANC isn't able to resubmit its candidate lists to the Electoral Commission for the upcoming municipal elections, then Cyril Ramaphosa's second term could be on the line.

That's what political analyst and former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd argues in her latest column for News24.

Verwooerd says the ANC’s missing lists threaten Ramaphosa and the country.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced this week that it would reopen voter registration and candidate registration after the ConCourt ordered the commission to push on with the election.

So far there has been no legal consensus on the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination lists for the local government elections taking place on 1 November.

The ANC stands to benefit from the IEC's move to reopen candidate submissions after the party failed to register candidates in 93 municipalities.

The DA has approached the Constitutional Court to legally oppose the IEC's decision on candidate registration.

However, Verwoed claims that if the ANC is not able to compete in the 93 municipalities they failed to register candidates, it would cause much bigger problems for the country at large.

A dismal performance from the ANC in the upcoming elections could cost Ramaphosa's election at the ANC's next elective conference at the end of 2022, she argues.

"As much as there can be no question that only the ANC can be blamed for their current woes, let’s hope that for the sake of the country it can still be fixed", Verwoed adds.

It will definitely escalate the pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa if the ANC support fell very dramatically in this local government election. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

My argument is that... whatever the legal issues are... from a political perspective it would be better to allow all the parties - because not it's not just the ANC that's going to get a chance to fix things - to fix this problem so we can have a proper, hopefully, peaceful local government election. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

The vultures in the ANC have been circling around trying to get rid of Cyril Ramaphosa. The Zuma/Ace faction wants to get rid of him. They want to sink him. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist

There's absolutely no question that the ANC's trouble is of their own making... there is no denying that there is huge organisational trouble... but I also feel very strongly about the fact that there is nobody that can run the country at the moment except Cyril Ramaphosa. Melanie Verwoerd, columnist