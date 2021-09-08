Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission





Many small farmers are exiting agriculture, a productive sector that is increasingly in fewer hands

Extreme weather globally is driving food price inflation in South Africa

The number of farmers in South Africa is falling, according to the Competition Commission.

It says in its new food price report that the number of dairy farmers has fallen from 3889 in 2007 to 1053 in 2021.

Small-scale farmers are particularly hard-hit.

Charlotte Kilbane interviewed James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission (scroll up to listen).

Smaller farmers are exiting… Farmers have to get very big in order to be profitable… Dairy production has continued to increase. It’s just in the hands of fewer and fewer, ever-growing larger farmers… James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

Inputs are highly concentrated… There are literally three seed companies… There are four fertilizer companies… Retailers are highly concentrated… James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

Industrial agriculture has a nasty carbon footprint… Small, localised farming… can support small-scale, more sustainable agriculture… James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission