Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission

Today at 15:50
Honey bees require better-managed forage resources
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tlou Masehela - Scientist & Researcher at South African National Biodiversity Institute
Today at 16:05
Why the ANC's missing lists threaten Ramaphosa (and the country)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
The Reading University Study on Climate Change
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip De Wet
Today at 16:55
Medical and Dental Academics Demand Vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Keymanthri Moodley
Today at 17:05
Emergency housing programme is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Disha Govender
Today at 17:20
Controversy: DA alleges that the Con Court IEC judgment was captured by the ANC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 17:45
Sleeves up and Jab!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adil Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her. 8 September 2021 2:36 PM
'Buy a plank, save a hut'- Support the campaign to revamp iconic beach huts Pippa Hudson chats to Muizenberg resident Angela Gorman who is spearheading a campaign to restore the Muizenberg beach huts. 8 September 2021 2:31 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Why Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi (34) is so effective year after year Refilwe Moloto interviews outgoing Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi. 7 September 2021 11:04 AM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
8 September 2021 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Farming
Food production
Food security
Food prices
Food price inflation
Agriculture
Competition Commission
Charlotte Kilbane
The Midday Report
James Hodge

Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission.

  • Many small farmers are exiting agriculture, a productive sector that is increasingly in fewer hands

  • Extreme weather globally is driving food price inflation in South Africa

Copyright : Iakov Filimonov / 123rf

The number of farmers in South Africa is falling, according to the Competition Commission.

It says in its new food price report that the number of dairy farmers has fallen from 3889 in 2007 to 1053 in 2021.

Small-scale farmers are particularly hard-hit.

Charlotte Kilbane interviewed James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission (scroll up to listen).

Smaller farmers are exiting… Farmers have to get very big in order to be profitable… Dairy production has continued to increase. It’s just in the hands of fewer and fewer, ever-growing larger farmers…

James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

Inputs are highly concentrated… There are literally three seed companies… There are four fertilizer companies… Retailers are highly concentrated…

James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

Industrial agriculture has a nasty carbon footprint… Small, localised farming… can support small-scale, more sustainable agriculture…

James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission

Extreme weather events globally affect prices in South Africa…

James Hodge, Chief Economist - Competition Commission



Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission

8 September 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister

8 September 2021 1:19 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape.

Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract

8 September 2021 11:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time.

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

8 September 2021 10:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group

7 September 2021 9:10 PM

Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest

7 September 2021 7:21 PM

'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

How to unlock hidden value in balance sheets, and avoid liquidation

7 September 2021 2:29 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase talks to Emda Fourie, Head of Employee Benefits Consulting, Momentum Corporate Advice, and Administration.

South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA

7 September 2021 12:55 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA.

