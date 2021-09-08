SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
On 30 January 2018, the US-based analysis group Viceroy Research published a damaging report titled Capitec, a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing.
More than three years later, South Africa's Financial Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has announced it's imposing a R50 million administrative penalty on Viceroy and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank.
The FSCA says the fine is payable within 30 days from the date of the order.
The factors the Authority took into account to determine the penalty include the loss or damage sustained as a result of the conduct.
It says the publication of the statements by Viceroy immediately caused the Capitec share price to drop by 23.12%.
Bruce Whitfield asks FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana how the investigation worked and how the fine will be enforced in the US.
This is quite a unique investigation... We've had to enlist the services and co-operation of our offshore counterparts, in this instance the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to help us conclude the investigation and to get some answers from Viceroy Research... and to also effect this action and the fine we'll also take advice from what avenues are available to us.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Viceroy Research's statements were found not only to have been negligent, but also false and deceptive he says.
The FSCA understands the incentive was linked to an arrangement through one of Viceroy's clients who had taken a short position on the share.
We did successfully get the US SEC to subpoena them and to get them to answer to us as a regulator located in South Africa. Therefore we think there are legal avenues in addition to making this a court order to enforce this fine and this sanction...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
... because it is quite clear that our laws... apply to whoever makes comments and participates in our regulated market, no matter what kind of entity it is and where they are located.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Whitfield also interviews financial analyst Stuart Theobald, who is Chairperson at Intellidex.
The FSCA has had co-operation from the SEC in the US. It will now need to follow a court process of enforcing the fine and then go and serve it internationally wherever Viceroy or its principals have assets.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
It certainly makes things uncomfortable for Viceroy.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
Theobald says Viceroy has already indicated it is going to challenge the order.
I think the credibility of Viceroy has waned significantly, in part because of the work they did on Capitec which anyone who looked closely at it would have seen pretty quickly that it was a very weak piece of 'research'... that was intended to whack the share price.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
That's fundamentally what the SEC has concluded from its investigation, that this was a deliberate effort to manipulate the market rather than to share any research.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
Listen to the interviews in the audio below:
