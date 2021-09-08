Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'
The Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence index (BCI) fell to 43 in the third quarter of 2021.
This is after it surged by 15 points to 50 in Quarter 2.
RELATED: SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Given the variety of negative factors that affected sentiment in the third quarter, the outcome is not surprising says the report.
These included stricter lockdown regulations, and the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng
Bruce Whitfield comments on a BCI graph accompanying Wednesday's report which tracks business confidence in South Africa from 1975 to 2021.
It turns out that South African business people are a miserable, morbid, suspicious, unhappy, pessimistic bunch!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I don't know why we call it business confidence - since 1975 it's been in the red more than it's been in the black!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Whitfield gets input from RMB Economist Siobhan Redford.
It's generally cyclical, but especially if you look at it since the financial crisis that's been very much the trend. Before we even had some cyclicality where it went up and down, it does seem to have been in the doldrums almost solidly for quite a while.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
For some companies that recently announced their financial results, profits are actually back at or beating 2019 levels comments Whitfield.
So why is the overall sentiment so negative at the moment?
One must bear in mind that only five sectors are surveyed replies Redford.
"You've got to look at the finer detail before thinking it's all entirely doom and gloom" she says.
You have retail, wholesale, new vehicle dealers... then manufacturing and building. If you think about it, building has been under a lot of pressure for a number of years, so that is pulling it down... Manufacturing has been hit also on multiple sides...Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
Retailers were the group that actually saw an increase in their confidence and are one of the two sectors that have confidence that was actually above 50 index points.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
Unfortunately there's one headline... business confidence is down... I wish we could get into the nuance more clearly because if you're in the platinum sector right now or even gold mining... in food retail or in telecommunications, you are having a fabulous time!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/elnur/elnur2001/elnur200105694/138758319-the-businessman-walking-on-tight-rope.jpg
More from Business
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose
Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free thoughRead More
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.Read More
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission
Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission.Read More
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape.Read More
Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract
Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time.Read More
'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group
Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More