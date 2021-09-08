Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
View all Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
View all Business
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Sport
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
View all Opinion
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

8 September 2021 8:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.
© Elnur/123rf.com

The Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence index (BCI) fell to 43 in the third quarter of 2021.

This is after it surged by 15 points to 50 in Quarter 2.

RELATED: SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

Given the variety of negative factors that affected sentiment in the third quarter, the outcome is not surprising says the report.

These included stricter lockdown regulations, and the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng

Bruce Whitfield comments on a BCI graph accompanying Wednesday's report which tracks business confidence in South Africa from 1975 to 2021.

It turns out that South African business people are a miserable, morbid, suspicious, unhappy, pessimistic bunch!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I don't know why we call it business confidence - since 1975 it's been in the red more than it's been in the black!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Whitfield gets input from RMB Economist Siobhan Redford.

It's generally cyclical, but especially if you look at it since the financial crisis that's been very much the trend. Before we even had some cyclicality where it went up and down, it does seem to have been in the doldrums almost solidly for quite a while.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

For some companies that recently announced their financial results, profits are actually back at or beating 2019 levels comments Whitfield.

So why is the overall sentiment so negative at the moment?

One must bear in mind that only five sectors are surveyed replies Redford.

"You've got to look at the finer detail before thinking it's all entirely doom and gloom" she says.

You have retail, wholesale, new vehicle dealers... then manufacturing and building. If you think about it, building has been under a lot of pressure for a number of years, so that is pulling it down... Manufacturing has been hit also on multiple sides...

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Retailers were the group that actually saw an increase in their confidence and are one of the two sectors that have confidence that was actually above 50 index points.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Unfortunately there's one headline... business confidence is down... I wish we could get into the nuance more clearly because if you're in the platinum sector right now or even gold mining... in food retail or in telecommunications, you are having a fabulous time!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




