Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
View all Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
View all Business
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Sport
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers Foundation
Bruce Whitfield
NGOs
Wendy Knowler
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
MySchool card
MySchool programme
MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.
FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Actions speak louder than words and there is no better example in South Africa than highly-respected disaster response NGO, Gift of the Givers (GOTG).

As the country is beset by everything from political to social and service delivery crises, the response of many South Africans on social media is to lament "Why can't Gift of the Givers just run everything!"

RELATED: How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's organisation is known to step up, step in and fix things with no fanfare.

During the past 28 years the Pietermaritzburg-based NGO has provided R3.5 billion's worth of aid in 44 countries, notes consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

RELATED: Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital

As consumers it's very easy to feel like victims, but actually we're pretty powerful says Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Wendy Knowler.

"We can actually use our buying power for considerable influence and to foment all kinds of change."

Knowler highlighted GOTG as an example of this during her consumer slot on The Money Show.

What really tickled me was what's happened with Gift of the Givers in the last year... I recently learnt that consumers who have My School/My Village/My Planet cards have been adding GOTG as their beneficiary, or switching to them in record numbers...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

From being ranked at number 104 on the beneficiary list of the Woolworths community loyalty programme a year ago, they’re now sitting in 15th place, she says.

Whey you swipe your card at Woollies a percentage of your spend goes to beneficiaries of your choice.

Between January and June this year 1,703 MySchool card holders switched beneficiaries to GOTG, and 1,253 signed up to the programme with GOTG as a beneficiary.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

There's been a 400% increase in funds raised for Gift of the Givers via MySchool/My Village/My Planet!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

That means the income GOTG has got from MySchool has more than trebled since January - from just under R15K in Jan to almost R48K in June.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Woolworths couldn't provide Knowler with the figures for July, but there was probably another increase as Gift of the Givers stepped in to help after the looting and destruction that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Click on the link to find out more about the Woolworths community loyalty programme.

Listen to the interview with Wendy Knowler below:




8 September 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers Foundation
Bruce Whitfield
NGOs
Wendy Knowler
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
MySchool card
MySchool programme
MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

More from Business

Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

8 September 2021 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose

8 September 2021 7:15 PM

Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission

8 September 2021 3:10 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission

8 September 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister

8 September 2021 1:19 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract

8 September 2021 11:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How much went into Sasria over decades? How much went out?'

8 September 2021 10:00 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group

7 September 2021 9:10 PM

Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies

8 September 2021 4:48 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport'

8 September 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Victory for all survivors': Court rules Anglican priest can name alleged rapist

8 September 2021 2:36 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Reverend June Dolley Major about the landmark ruling in the gag order case against her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Buy a plank, save a hut'- Support the campaign to revamp iconic beach huts

8 September 2021 2:31 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Muizenberg resident Angela Gorman who is spearheading a campaign to restore the Muizenberg beach huts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

8 September 2021 1:10 PM

Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3% of SA youth don't believe Covid exists, fewer willing to get vaccinated

8 September 2021 12:30 PM

Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Ask Afrika CEO Andrea Rademeyer about the unwillingness of young people to get vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet close to getting billions back from dodgy train procurement contract

8 September 2021 11:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Michael Marchant of Open Secrets, who has been tracking this saga for some time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt issuing vaccination status letters for travellers in 'exceptional' cases

8 September 2021 10:49 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about their vaccination letters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa

8 September 2021 2:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission

8 September 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo

8 September 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

7 September 2021 1:55 PM

In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia

6 September 2021 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT

5 September 2021 4:29 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth initiatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race

4 September 2021 2:48 PM

The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction

4 September 2021 12:01 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

4 September 2021 9:40 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

Business Local

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA