Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss the interview with Fraser on the SABC on Wednesday night and the seemingly blatant admission that he single-handily made the final decision regarding Jacob Zuma's medical parole.
National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser admitted in an exclusive interview on Wednesday night with Vuyo Mvoko on the SABC's current affairs show The Watchdog that he single-handedly reversed the medical parole board decision and granted Jacob Zuma medical parole.
Fraser admits the board found the former president Jacob Zuma to be in a stable condition.
Fraser noted that recommendations were made to the medical advisory parole board and the board did not approve medical parole for Zuma.
The board did not approve medical parole because they indicated that he was in a stable condition.Arthur Fraser, National Commissioner - Correctional Services
I then as the head of the centre, who has the authority to decide, then reviewed the information available and then indicated that the conditions based on all the reports that we have required us to release the former president I then rescinded those validations …and I took the decision to place him on medical parole.Arthur Fraser, National Commissioner - Correctional Services
Will this decision withstand scrutiny asks Mvoko?
It is legal and procedural.Arthur Fraser, National Commissioner - Correctional Services
Watch the clip or the full interview of the SABC interview below:
Commissioner Arthur Fraser paralysed Vuyo Mvoko.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) September 8, 2021
He used his original powers to review & rescind the decision of the Parole Board and granted H.E Prez Zuma a well deserved Medical Parole.
CASE CLOSED!!
I hope @afriforum, @Our_DA and ALL the haters were listening.#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/qqoq6j77uR
Watch the full interview below: At 53 minutes 17 seconds into the interview, Fraser explains what happened.
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
