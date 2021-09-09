Foreign-registered vehicles need roadworthy certificate to drive in Cape Town





Foreign-registered vehicles are legal on Cape Town roads as long as they have the correct authorised roadworthy certificate says Cap Town Traffic Dept's Richard Bosman

Picture: 123rf.com

This week, listeners brought to our attention that a number of foreign-registered vehicles were causing much congestion and chaos on the stretch of the main road running through Wynberg, prompting a few questions around whether these vehicles are legal.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Coleman, media liaison for the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department.

Coleman says they are legal as long as they have the authorised roadworthy certificate.

Any foreign vehicle that is entering into the country must be roadworthy first. Richard Coleman, Media Liaison - City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department

He explains that such vehicles would be issued with a roadworthy certificate all prescribed territory, that is So

Any document issued by a competent authority that is in the prescribed territory [Southern African Development Community or SADC] those certificates will all be certified by us. Richard Coleman, Media Liaison - City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department

The same will apply to vehicles from the European Union (EU) he adds.

But if any of those vehicles are stopped along the roadway and our officer finds that perhaps that vehicle is not roadworthy, that vehicle will then be suspended and brought to a testing station to be tested for roadworthiness. Richard Coleman, Media Liaison - City of Cape Town’s Traffic Department

Answering a query about what would happen if a foreign licensed vehicle was in an accident with a South African vehicle, he says this should not be a concern as the driver of the foreign vehicle would have a driving licence and provide an address.